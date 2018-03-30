Epic Sciences and Genomic Health Announce Favorable Draft Local Coverage Determination (LCD) on Medicare Coverage for Use of the Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™ Test in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

"The Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test is the first and only predictive and prognostic test in prostate cancer that can identify which patients will no longer benefit from ARSi therapies, such as enzalutamide and abiraterone, and need to switch to chemotherapy or start another type of therapy in order to extend life," said Murali Prahalad, Ph.D., president and CEO of Epic Sciences. "The rapid issuance of the draft LCD recommending Medicare coverage highlights the clinical utility and value of this new test in prolonging survival for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer."

Prior to the Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test, there was no clear consensus on therapeutic sequencing after initial exposure to an ARSi therapy, and the most common clinical decision in mCRPC was whether to start a second ARSi or taxane chemotherapy. Detection of AR-V7-positive tumor cells indicates that the patient will no longer benefit from commonly prescribed ARSi therapies but can still benefit from chemotherapy, which has been shown to prolong survival. An estimated 50,000 men in the United States with advanced prostate cancer could benefit from knowing their AR-V7 status prior to selecting further treatment.

Epic's proprietary No Cell Left Behind® technology is delivering a portfolio of blood-based tests predictive of drug response in cancer that are clinically proven, personalized, and focused on improving healthcare economics worldwide.

The draft LCD, posted on the Medicare Coverage Database on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) website, will go through Medicare's review process, including a public comment period that started on March 26, followed by finalization and notification. LCDs are subject to annual review by MACs.

About Epic Sciences

Epic Sciences, Inc. is developing novel diagnostics to personalize and advance the treatment and management of cancer. Epic Sciences' mission is to enable the rapid and non-invasive detection of genetic and molecular changes in cancer throughout a patient's journey. The company was founded on a powerful platform to identify and characterize rare cells, including circulating tumor cells. Epic Sciences No Cell Left Behind® technology helps match patients to therapies and monitor for drug resistance, so that the best treatment path can be chosen at every clinical decision point. Epic Sciences has partnered with Genomic Health to commercialize the Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus DetectTM test, which helps with therapeutic decisions between taxane chemotherapy or androgen-directed therapeutics in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Today, we partner with leading pharmaceutical companies and major cancer centers around the world. Epic Sciences' goal is to increase the success rate of cancer drugs in clinical trials and improve patient outcomes by providing physicians real-time information to guide treatment choices. Epic Sciences is headquartered in San Diego.

Further information is available on the Company's website, www.epicsciences.com.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) is the world's leading provider of genomic-based diagnostic tests that help optimize cancer care, including addressing the overtreatment of the disease, one of the greatest issues in healthcare today. With its Oncotype IQ® Genomic Intelligence Platform, the company is applying its world-class scientific and commercial expertise and infrastructure to lead the translation of clinical and genomic big data into actionable results for treatment planning throughout the cancer patient journey, from diagnosis to treatment selection and monitoring. The Oncotype IQ portfolio of genomic tests and services currently consists of the company's flagship line of Oncotype DX ® gene expression tests that have been used to guide treatment decisions for more than 850,000 cancer patients worldwide. Genomic Health is expanding its test portfolio to include additional liquid- and tissue-based tests, including the recently launched Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™ test. The company is based in Redwood City, California, with international headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. For more information, please visit, www.GenomicHealth.com and follow the company on Twitter: @GenomicHealth, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

