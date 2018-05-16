Epic Sciences and Its Collaborators to Present New Data at ASCO 2018

"Together the studies are establishing the clinical utility of the Epic platform to enable predictive medicine," said Ryan Dittamore, chief of medical innovation at Epic Sciences. "The breadth and impact of the data presented demonstrates the value of our product portfolio for the use in therapy selection, including deep insights into tumor heterogeneity and context of therapeutic resistance which isn't seen through tissue or other liquid biopsy techniques."

In partnership with the Duke Cancer Institute, a new study will be presented in an oral abstract titled "The PROPHECY trial: Multicenter prospective trial of circulating tumor cell (CTC) AR-V7 detection in men with mCRPC receiving abiraterone (A) or enzalutamide (E)," which investigated the validation of Epic's nuclear-localized AR-V7 test, now, on market as the Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™, in the context of patient outcomes.

Furthermore, new genomic instability biomarker will be investigated in the context of PARPi therapy outcomes in a poster discussion titled, "Phenotypic and genomic characterization of CTCs as a biomarker for prediction of veliparib therapy benefit in mCRPC."

Following is a list of abstracts:

Genitourinary Prostate Cancer:

Oral Presentation: Abstract 5004 - The PROPHECY trial: Multicenter prospective trial of circulating tumor cell (CTC) AR-V7 detection in men with mCRPC receiving abiraterone (A) or enzalutamide (E), June 4 , Hall D1, 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

- Phenotypic and genomic characterization of CTCs as a biomarker for prediction of veliparib therapy benefit in mCRPC, , S406, – Abstract 5054 - Clonal concordance and genomic heterogeneity in single CTC copy number alterations vs. paired IMPACT metastatic tissue sequencing from mCRPC patient samples, June 2 , Hall A, 1:15 PM – 4:45 PM

- Clonal concordance and genomic heterogeneity in single CTC copy number alterations vs. paired IMPACT metastatic tissue sequencing from mCRPC patient samples, , Hall A, – Abstract 5053 - Unique patterns of the selection and changing in circulating tumor cells (CTC) phenotypes and genotypes by the drug class in metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), June 2 , Hall A, 1:15 PM – 4:45 PM

Breast Cancer – Metastatic:

Abstract 1084 - Analysis of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) in patients across multiple metastatic breast cancer (mBCa) cohorts identifies marked inter- and intra- patient heterogeneity in CTC size, shape, and overall morphology, June 2 , Hall A, 8:00 AM – 11:30 AM

About Epic Sciences

Epic Sciences, Inc. is developing novel diagnostics to personalize and advance the treatment and management of cancer. Epic Sciences' mission is to enable the rapid and non-invasive detection of genetic and molecular changes in cancer throughout a patient's journey. The company was founded on a powerful platform to identify and characterize rare cells, including circulating tumor cells. Epic Sciences No Cell Left Behind® technology helps match patients to therapies and monitor for drug resistance, so that the best treatment path can be chosen at every clinical decision point. Epic Sciences has partnered with Genomic Health to commercialize the Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus DetectTM test, which helps with therapeutic decisions between taxane chemotherapy or androgen-directed therapeutics in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Today, we partner with leading pharmaceutical companies and major cancer centers around the world. Epic Sciences' goal is to increase the success rate of cancer drugs in clinical trials and improve patient outcomes by providing physicians real-time information to guide treatment choices. Epic Sciences is headquartered in San Diego.

Further information is available on the Company's website, www.epicsciences.com. Stay in touch on Linkedin, on Twitter @EpicSciences or on Facebook.com/EpicSciences.

