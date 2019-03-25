Epic Sciences Appoints Lloyd Sanders as Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Sciences, Inc. (Epic) today announced that Lloyd Sanders has joined the company as president and chief executive officer. After serving nearly six years in the role, Murali Prahalad, Ph.D., has stepped down to pursue new opportunities and has been appointed to Epic's board of directors.

"Under Murali's leadership, the Epic team has made substantial progress in advancing our proprietary Functional Cell Profiling platform and successfully launching and obtaining Medicare coverage for the world's first predictive test for metastatic prostate cancer," said Gregory T. Lucier, chairman of Epic Sciences. "As Murali continues to advise the company in his role as a director, we welcome Lloyd to the team to capitalize on our solid foundation. The trajectory has been set for significant commercial growth through Epic's portfolio of high-value liquid biopsy tests and expansion into breast cancer, immuno-oncology and global markets. Lloyd and the leadership team, board, investors and Epic employees are highly motivated to take Epic to the next level."

Mr. Sanders joins Epic with 20 years of diagnostics and pharmaceutical industry experience, much of it focused on oncology. Prior to Epic, he served as president of the oncology segment of the molecular diagnostics company Myriad Genetics, overseeing the oncology, urology and dermatology commercial organizations. While at Myriad, he was responsible for the sales, marketing and laboratory operations of numerous commercial products. Previously, Mr. Sanders served as chief operating officer at Dey Pharma, a division of Mylan, overseeing sales, marketing and medical affairs, including the EpiPen® flagship brand. Prior to Dey Pharma, he ascended from vice president of marketing to chief operating officer of oncology biotech Genta. He also held several leadership positions and was responsible for the commercial success of several oncology products at Sanofi-Synthelabo, subsequently Sanofi-Aventis, and Pharmacia (now Pfizer).

"Epic has established an impressive position in the prostate cancer liquid biopsy market and I am eager to work with the team to advance the mission of providing very powerful predictive, actionable information to physicians and patients that can extend lives," said Mr. Sanders. "By expanding the breadth and depth of Epic's portfolio of reimbursed products, and building our thriving biopharma solutions business that supports our pharmaceutical partners' development of next-generation immunotherapies and targeted cancer agents, we can play an important role in changing cancer from a lethal to a chronic, manageable disease."

About Epic Sciences

Epic Sciences, Inc. is developing novel diagnostics to personalize and advance the treatment and management of cancer. Epic Sciences' mission is to enable the rapid and non-invasive detection of genetic and molecular changes in cancer throughout a patient's journey. The company was founded on a powerful platform to identify and characterize rare cells, including circulating tumor cells. Epic Sciences No Cell Left Behind® technology helps match patients to therapies and monitor for drug resistance, so that the best treatment path can be chosen at every clinical decision point. Epic Sciences has partnered with Genomic Health to commercialize the Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test, which helps with therapeutic decisions between taxane chemotherapy or androgen-directed therapeutics in metastatic castratration-resistant prostate cancer. Today, we partner with leading pharmaceutical companies and major cancer centers around the world. Epic Sciences' goal is to increase the success rate of cancer drugs in clinical trials and improve patient outcomes by providing physicians real-time information to guide treatment choices. Epic Sciences is headquartered in San Diego. Further information is available on the company's website, www.epicsciences.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn or on Twitter @EpicSciences.

