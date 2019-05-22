Epic Sciences Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

"Dr. Palaniappan's extensive experience leading technology teams and driving transformative innovations across multinational corporations will be an invaluable asset as we expand our menu of oncology solutions in the U.S. and international markets," said Lloyd Sanders, president and CEO at Epic Sciences. "We're just beginning to tap the power of our technology to transform cancer care by providing the clarity to guide treatment decisions to extend patient lives."

Dr. Palaniappan has more than 20 years of experience across diverse life sciences fields serving academia, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical labs, hospitals and blood centers around the world. He has helped steer wide ranging disruptive innovation from molecular, cellular to direct patient connected platforms.

"The incredible power of Epic's unique liquid biopsy technology to non-invasively diagnose, treat and extend cancer patients' lives is a powerful enabler of precision medicine," said Dr. Palaniappan.

Before joining Epic, Dr. Palaniappan was the executive vice president of Innovation and Development and a board member of the Terumo Global Blood Management at Terumo BCT, a global leader in blood management, therapeutic apheresis, cell therapy and regenerative medicine. Prior to this role, he served as the vice president for Research and Development for Cellular Analysis at Life Technologies. Preceding that, he was the head of Molecular Diagnostics for the Amersham Life Sciences unit of GE Healthcare. Dr. Palaniappan has a Ph.D. in the field of biological sciences from Northern Illinois University, followed by a post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Rochester in HIV biology.

Epic Sciences, Inc. is developing novel diagnostics to personalize and advance the treatment and management of cancer. Epic Sciences' mission is to enable the rapid and non-invasive detection of genetic and molecular changes in cancer throughout a patient's journey. The company was founded on a powerful platform to identify and characterize rare cells, including circulating tumor cells. Epic Sciences No Cell Left Behind® technology helps match patients to therapies and monitor for drug resistance, so that the best treatment path can be chosen at every clinical decision point. Epic Sciences has partnered with Genomic Health to commercialize the Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™ test which helps with therapeutic decisions for men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Today, we partner with leading pharmaceutical companies and major cancer centers around the world to increase the success rate of cancer drugs in clinical trials and improve patient outcomes by providing physicians real-time information to guide treatment choices. Epic Sciences is headquartered in San Diego. Further information is available on the company's website, www.epicsciences.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn or on Twitter @EpicSciences.

