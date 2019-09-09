Epic Sciences Expands Executive Leadership Team

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Sciences, Inc. today announced the appointment of Joel Smith as its general counsel and executive vice president of corporate development. Mr. Smith joins the company's impressive roster of industry veterans.

"Joel's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Epic Sciences as we build upon the commercial success of our AR-V7 test and remain highly focused on bringing transformative clinical solutions to new, unmet cancer indications," said Lloyd Sanders, president and CEO at Epic Sciences. "His legal expertise in the commercialization of medical technologies, coupled with his background in molecular biology and economics, make him well-suited for this role as we expand our suite of functional cell profiling technologies to advance precision medicine for patients and drug developers."

A veteran legal professional with more than 20 years of experience in the life sciences and biopharmaceutical industries, Mr. Smith brings a breadth of knowledge in strategic corporate development, complex commercial transactions, licensing, securities law, corporate governance and regulatory compliance. Smith has served as a senior executive and general counsel for a number of biotechnology and life sciences companies, including BioQ, Triad Therapeutics, and Sientra, Inc. At Sientra, Smith was responsible for all of its legal affairs including corporate compliance, commercialization policies, and intellectual property. He was a primary contributor to its premarket application for FDA approval of its implants and in the preparation of the prospectus used in its initial public offering on Nasdaq.

Most recently, Smith was the managing counsel of Qualcomm Life, the medical device subsidiary of Qualcomm where he and his team supported global sales and business development teams.

"It is an honor to join Epic Sciences in its efforts to extend the lives of cancer patients around the world," said Smith. "It's an exciting time at Epic as it brings its prostate cancer test to global markets while expanding its liquid biopsy technology into breast cancer."

Smith earned his Juris Doctorate, cum laude, and a Master of Business Administration, with highest distinction, from the University of Michigan, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Cellular and Molecular Biology and Economics. He is a member of the State Bar of California.

About Epic Sciences

Epic Sciences, Inc. is developing novel diagnostics to personalize and advance the treatment and management of cancer. Epic Sciences' mission is to enable the rapid and non-invasive detection of genetic and molecular changes in cancer throughout a patient's journey. The company was founded on a powerful platform to identify and characterize rare cells, including circulating tumor cells. Epic Sciences No Cell Left Behind® technology helps match patients to therapies and monitor for drug resistance, so that the best treatment path can be chosen at every clinical decision point. Epic Sciences has partnered with Genomic Health to commercialize the Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test, which helps with therapeutic decisions between taxane chemotherapy or androgen-directed therapeutics in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. The company has also partnered with leading pharmaceutical companies and major cancer centers around the world. Epic Sciences' goal is to increase the success rate of cancer drugs in clinical trials and improve patient outcomes by providing physicians real-time information to guide treatment choices. Epic Sciences is headquartered in San Diego. Further information is available on the company's website, www.epicsciences.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn or on Twitter @EpicSciences.

