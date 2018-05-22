Epic Sciences Presents Single Cell Genomics Data at 10th DIA China Annual Meeting

"These data not only confirm the concept of DNA damage repair loss as an important driver of disease progression in cancer and therapy resistance in multiple indications but also demonstrate Epic's ability to detect this deficiency in circulating tumor cells subclonally," said Yipeng Wang MD, PhD, Senior Director of Translational Research at Epic Sciences. "Given the importance of MMR and HRD markers for DNA damage repair and targeted immuno-oncology therapies both as single agents and in combination, we feel we have a unique insight to understand the subclonal portions of the disease potentially sensitive to these emerging drug classes."

Epic continues to develop marker sets for emerging drug classes leveraging a multiparametric approach incorporating single cell level analysis of protein expression, genomics, and cell morphology by computer vision and machine learning. These marker sets could provide useful guidance for immuno-oncology therapeutic development and clinical decision-making.

The presentation entitled, "Low Pass Whole Genome Sequencing of Single Circulating Tumor Cells for Detection of Chromosomal Instability and Tumor Mutation Burden Across Multiple Solid Tumors," will take place on May 24th from 10:30 am to 12:15 pm CST in the Innovation Theater, Exhibition Hall, 1st floor at the Beijing International Convention Center.

About Epic Sciences

Epic Sciences, Inc. is developing novel diagnostics to personalize and advance the treatment and management of cancer. Epic Sciences' mission is to enable the rapid and non-invasive detection of genetic and molecular changes in cancer throughout a patient's journey. The company was founded on a powerful platform to identify and characterize rare cells, including circulating tumor cells. Epic Sciences No Cell Left Behind® technology helps match patients to therapies and monitor for drug resistance, so that the best treatment path can be chosen at every clinical decision point. Epic Sciences has partnered with Genomic Health to commercialize the Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus DetectTM test, which helps with therapeutic decisions between taxane chemotherapy or androgen-directed therapeutics in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Today, we partner with leading pharmaceutical companies and major cancer centers around the world. Epic Sciences' goal is to increase the success rate of cancer drugs in clinical trials and improve patient outcomes by providing physicians real-time information to guide treatment choices. Epic Sciences is headquartered in San Diego.

