Epic Sciences to Present New Data Demonstrating Expanded Clinical Utility of AR-V7 at 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Sciences, Inc. announced today it will present two abstracts at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium to be held in San Francisco, February 13-15, 2020. The abstracts feature two analyses of the PROPHECY trial cohort. One abstract evaluates the androgen-receptor splice variant 7 (AR-V7) in CTCs as a predictor of resistance to anti-androgen therapy. The second abstract reports new data on CTC-based biomarkers of chromosomal instability and small-cell neuroendocrine transformation and their association to resistance to anti-androgen therapy.

"This analysis of PROPHECY builds on previous evidence demonstrating AR-V7 as a predictive biomarker, reinforcing the clinical utility of AR-V7 to guide treatment decisions for patients with metastatic prostate cancer and improve patient outcomes," said Rick Wenstrup, MD, chief medical officer at Epic Sciences. "Further, the research also demonstrated that CTC phenotypes of both chromosomal instability and small-cell neuroendocrine identify AR-V7 negative patients who are resistant to anti-androgen therapy. We believe patient selection strategies based on CTC phenotypes to identify patients more or less likely to respond to the various drug classes in prostate cancer will help in optimizing drug sequencing and associated treatment outcomes for patients."

Epic demonstrated its expertise in the development of blood-based tests that predict therapy response with the launch of the Oncotype Dx© AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™ test, commercially available and reimbursed by Medicare. The test, which is offered in the U.S. through Epic's partnership with Exact Sciences for patients with mCRPC, assists physicians in choosing between androgen receptor-directed therapies or taxane chemotherapy.

Following are the details for the two poster sessions:

Title: AR-V7 and prediction of benefit with taxane therapy: Final analysis of PROPHECY

First Author: Andrew Armstrong, MD

Date and Time: Thursday, February 13, 2020 11:30 AM-1:00 PM and 5:30 PM-6:30 PM

Poster Session: A

Abstract: 184

Poster Board: H20

Title: Association of circulating tumor cell chromosomal instability with worse outcomes in men with mCRPC treated with abiraterone or enzalutamide

First Author: Landon Brown, MD

Date and Time: Thursday, February 13, 2020 11:30 AM-1:00 PM and 5:30 PM-6:30 PM

Poster Session: A

Abstract: 183

Poster Board: BOARD H19

About Epic Sciences

Epic Sciences, Inc. is developing novel diagnostics to personalize and advance the detection and treatment of cancer. Epic Sciences' mission is to enable the rapid and non-invasive detection of genetic and molecular changes in cancer throughout a patient's journey. The company was founded on a powerful platform to identify and characterize rare cells, including circulating tumor cells. Epic Sciences No Cell Left Behind® technology helps match patients to therapies and monitor for drug resistance, so that the best treatment path can be chosen at every clinical decision point. Epic Sciences has partnered with Exact Sciences, to commercialize the Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™ test, which helps guide therapy selection in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Today, we partner with leading pharmaceutical companies and major cancer centers around the world to increase the success rate of cancer drugs in clinical trials and improve patient outcomes. Epic Sciences is headquartered in San Diego. Further information is available on the company's website, www.epicsciences.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn or on Twitter @EpicSciences.

SOURCE Epic Sciences, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.epicsciences.com

