Epic Sciences to Present New Data Identifying Multiple Cancer Biomarkers Associated with Treatment Response in Prostate and Bladder Cancer at ASCO 2019

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Sciences, Inc. today announced its poster presentations for the upcoming 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place May 31 through June 4 in Chicago, Illinois. The data to be presented by Epic researchers and its partners feature multiple novel circulating tumor cell (CTC) biomarkers associated with therapeutic response to different drug classes including PARP inhibitors, androgen-targeted therapies and checkpoint inhibitors for prostate and bladder cancer.

"This new data further strengthens the clinical evidence of CTCs to predict disease progression and response to different cancer therapies," said Rick Wenstrup, M.D., chief medical officer at Epic Sciences. "There are a number of very exciting, novel therapies for cancer in development, and we are working with several biopharma and academic clinical researchers to utilize Epic's functional cell profiling technology platform as part of their biomarker strategies. Our CTC approach creates opportunities for drug developers to optimize and enrich their clinical trials, and ultimately for oncologists and patients to benefit from predictive information that could extend lives."

Five presentations are listed below:

Title: CTC vs. biopsy tissue sequencing: A concordance analysis of genomic copy number profile from mCRPC patients (pts)

First Author: Howard I. Scher, M.D., FASCO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 8:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics and Tumor Biology (Nonimmuno)

Abstract: 3050

Poster Board: 42

Title: Examination of the additive value of CTC biomarkers of heterogeneity (Het) and chromosomal instability to nuclear-localized (nl) AR-V7+ CTCs in prediction of poor outcomes to androgen receptor signaling inhibitor (ARSi) in metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)

First Author: Howard I. Scher, M.D., FASCO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 1:15 pm – 4:15 pm CT

Poster Session: Genitourinary (Prostate) Cancer

Abstract: 5075

Poster Board: 187

Title: SLFN11 expression in advanced prostate cancer (APC) predicts response to platinum-based chemotherapy (PLT)

First Author: Vincenza Conteduca, M.D., Ph.D., Dana Farber Cancer Institute

Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 1:15 pm – 4:15 pm CT

Poster Session: Genitourinary (Prostate) Cancer

Abstract: 5065

Poster Board: 177

Title: Pamiparib, an investigational PARP inhibitor in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and a circulating tumor cell (CTC) homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) phenotype or BRCA defects: A trial in progress

First Author: Simon Chowdhury, M.D., Guy's, King's and St. Thomas' Hospitals, and Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, 1:15 pm – 4:15 pm CT

Poster Session: Genitourinary (Prostate) Cancer

Abstract: TPS5086

Poster Board: 198a

Title: Circulating tumor cell (CTC) enumeration in patients (pts) with metastatic genitourinary (mGU) tumors treated in a phase I study of cabozantinib and nivolumab (CaboNivo) +/- ipilimumab (CaboNivoIpi)

First Author: Andrea B. Apolo, M.D., Genitourinary Malignancies Branch, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, NIH

Date and Time: Monday, June 3, 2019, 1:15 pm – 4:15 pm CT

Poster Session: Genitourinary (Nonprostate) Cancer

Abstract: 4555

Poster Board: 381

About Epic Sciences

Epic Sciences, Inc. is developing novel diagnostics to personalize and advance the treatment and management of cancer. Epic Sciences' mission is to enable the rapid and non-invasive detection of genetic and molecular changes in cancer throughout a patient's journey. The company was founded on a powerful platform to identify and characterize rare cells, including circulating tumor cells. Epic Sciences No Cell Left Behind® technology helps match patients to therapies and monitor for drug resistance, so that the best treatment path can be chosen at every clinical decision point. Epic Sciences has partnered with Genomic Health to commercialize the Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™ test, which helps with therapeutic decisions for men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Today, we partner with leading pharmaceutical companies and major cancer centers around the world to increase the success rate of cancer drugs in clinical trials and improve patient outcomes by providing physicians real-time information to guide treatment choices. Epic Sciences is headquartered in San Diego. Further information is available on the company's website, www.epicsciences.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn or on Twitter @EpicSciences.

