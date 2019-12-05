Epic Sciences to Present New Data Showing Feasibility of its Liquid Biopsy Test in Breast Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Sciences, Inc. today announced the presentation of new data demonstrating the feasibility of using its proprietary technology for the detection and characterization of rare cells to guide the treatment of breast cancer. The data to be presented show the use of Epic Sciences' liquid biopsy test to profile circulating tumor cells (CTCs) based on morphological features, protein marker expression and genomic alterations. Epic Sciences will present the data at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium held on December 10 – 14, in San Antonio, Texas.

Epic's platform detects and characterizes all circulating tumor cells in a blood sample in an effort to predict their response or resistance to drug therapies. Epic Sciences' first application of this technology was successfully developed as a test for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and is currently marketed as the Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™ test. The company and its research partners are utilizing its liquid biopsy solution to identify and analyze CTCs to guide treatment decisions in breast cancer.

"We are now applying our proven expertise in prostate cancer to breast cancer, a disease shown to have biological similarities. The ability to identify CTCs with great precision and provide multi-dimensional characterization may have significant impact in guiding treatment decisions in breast cancer," said Rick Wenstrup, MD, chief medical officer at Epic Sciences. "We're excited about this promising data and our ability to identify cancer cell clones and subtypes. We look forward to sharing additional findings in the future."

Following are the details for the two poster sessions:

Title: Phenotypic profiling of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) in patients with metastatic breast cancer reveals clinically-relevant heterogeneity in CTC morphology and marker expression.

First Author: Tiziano Pramparo, PhD, Senior Biomarker Scientist

Date and Time: Friday, December 13, 2019, 7:00 am – 9:00 am

Poster Session: 4

Abstract: 874

Poster Board: P4-01-09

Title: Computer Vision and Machine Learning Allow for the Prediction of Genomic Instability Using Circulating Tumor Cell Morphology in Triple Negative Breast Cancer Patients

First Author: Adam Jendrisak, MBA, Data Scientist

Date and Time: Friday, December 13, 2019, 7:00 am – 9:00 am

Poster Session: 4

Abstract: 878

Poster Board: P4-01-03

Epic Sciences will be located at Booth 626.

About Epic Sciences

Epic Sciences, Inc. is developing novel diagnostics to personalize and advance the treatment and management of cancer. Epic Sciences' mission is to enable the rapid and non-invasive detection of genetic and molecular changes in cancer throughout a patient's journey. The company was founded on a powerful platform to identify and characterize rare cells, including circulating tumor cells. Epic Sciences No Cell Left Behind® technology helps match patients to therapies and monitor for drug resistance, so that the best treatment path can be chosen at every clinical decision point. Epic Sciences has partnered with Genomic Health, to commercialize the Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™ test, which helps with therapeutic decisions for men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Today, we partner with leading pharmaceutical companies and major cancer centers around the world to increase the success rate of cancer drugs in clinical trials and improve patient outcomes by providing physicians real-time information to guide treatment choices. Epic Sciences is headquartered in San Diego. Further information is available on the company's website, www.epicsciences.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn or on Twitter @EpicSciences.

