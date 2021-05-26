Epic Staffing Group Announces New Websites for Life Sciences Companies

BOSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Staffing Group (Epic), a leader in the healthcare and life sciences staffing industry, announced today the launch of new websites for Orbis Clinical at www.orbisclinical.com and PharmaLogics Recruiting at www.pharmalogicsrecruiting.com. The two business units make up the life sciences division within Epic's portfolio of staffing companies.

The new websites feature upgraded navigation, robust descriptions of service offerings, and a look that is consistent with each brand's sophisticated approach to life sciences staffing. Enhanced features such as animated videos, testimonials, and winsome content create an engaging user experience for both job seekers and talent seekers.

Orbis Clinical specializes in contract staffing across the spectrum of life sciences job verticals, along with a heavy focus on Functional Service Provider (FSP) engagements. Also in life sciences recruitment, PharmaLogics Recruitment offers direct hire services using innovative recruitment solutions, including a Small Business Platform, RPO Services and Anti-Fee Model.

"We offer high quality recruitment and staffing services to life sciences organizations around the world, and our websites are now another outward reflection of this excellence," said Megan Lanham, CEO of Orbis Clinical and PharmaLogics Recruiting. "Our new sites make it easier for job searching individuals and hiring organizations to find the information they are seeking within a click or two."

The websites each feature blogs, which include thought leadership articles authored by PharmaLogics and Orbis Clinical's own team members, providing candidates and hiring organizations with timely advice on finding their next job, sourcing their next hire, or standing out in the competitive life sciences industry.

Also, in development, is Orbis Clinical's new mobile application, Orbis Engage, which is slated to launch later this summer. The app will allow life sciences professionals to easily search jobs, refer friends to earn bonuses, and track their referrals transparently.

About Epic Staffing Group:

Epic Staffing Group is a diversified national provider of staffing services to the bio-pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Our staffing verticals include life science recruitment for permanent placement and life sciences consulting jobs, travel nurse jobs, Interim executive placement, travel allied, school nurse jobs and therapy, government healthcare staffing, and international clinician placement. Focus is placed on areas where there is significant imbalance of supply and demand, where the Epic business model can add significant value.

For more information, please visit www.EpicStaffingGroup.com

