Epic Staffing Group Expands Healthcare Staffing Capabilities with Recent Acquisitions in Physician Staffing

News provided by

Epic Staffing Group

02 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

Recent Acquisitions and Key Appointments Bolster its Diversified Healthcare Staffing Solutions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Staffing Group ("Epic") a portfolio company of The Pritzker Organization, L.L.C. ("TPO") is proud to announce a series of significant investments aimed at bolstering its growth in the healthcare and life sciences staffing sector.

Recent investments include:

  • The acquisition of SBG Healthcare, a standout Physician staffing firm focused on the placement of advanced practitioners and physicians in the Operating Room and Surgical Suite led by Drew Seder, the co-Founder and President.
  • The acquisition of Chicago Telerad, a unique provider of diagnostic imaging and teleradiology services for hospitals and radiology groups led by Dr. Faisal Sami, M.D., a Board Certified Radiologist.
  • The addition of industry veteran Brandi Vines to the newly created role of Vice President of Client Development for Epic. With her extensive background as a healthcare executive, Brandi brings a wealth of expertise in areas including hospital operations, leadership development, and staffing strategy.

The additions of Chicago Telerad and SBG Healthcare complement Epic's existing Specialty Staffing offerings in Oncology and Cardiovascular, while solidifying its standing as a leading provider of high-skill healthcare staffing solutions across a broader spectrum of disciplines.

Mark Siegel, CEO of Epic, stated, "Welcoming Chicago Telerad and SBG Healthcare into our Epic Specialty Staffing arm, coupled with the expertise of seasoned professionals like Dr. Sami, Drew Seder, and Brandi Vines, further establishes Epic's position in the market as a leader of innovative, top-tier, white-glove talent solutions."

Larry Tarschis, Managing Director of TPO, remarked, "We are thrilled to continue supporting Epic's ambitions to broaden its best-in-class specialty healthcare staffing offerings. We believe these acquisitions provide significant growth opportunities and underscore our commitment to adding high-quality, differentiated services to our clients and a bespoke, customized approach to clinicians."

About Epic Staffing Group:

Epic is a diversified national provider of staffing services to the healthcare and bio-pharmaceutical industries. The focus is placed on areas where there is a significant imbalance of supply and demand, where the Epic business model can add unparalleled value. As a leading provider with a team of seasoned professionals and vast experience in the healthcare sector, Epic Specialty Staffing is the trusted partner that consistently delivers unmatched excellence in staffing services. For more details, visit epicstaffinggroup.com.

About The Pritzker Organization, L.L.C.  
TPO is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. TPO is focused on partnering with exceptional leaders to create value across a wide range of industries. TPO looks for opportunities where it can create value for the family's interests and those of its partners and colleagues over a significant time horizon. For more than 60 years, TPO has overseen and guided the development of dozens of portfolio companies across a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, life sciences, hospitality, healthcare and services. Notable businesses include Hyatt Hotels, Triton Container and the Marmon Group. Recent control investments include TMS International, Lithko Contracting, KBP Investments, Mammoth Holdings, STV Inc., and Crown Health Care Laundry Services. In addition to its core strategy of building businesses over the long term, TPO is also active in special situations, advising the family's interests in the deployment of capital across a wide spectrum of industries and investment structures. Additional information can be found at https://pritzkerorg.com/.

SOURCE Epic Staffing Group

