Epic Systems and MEDITECH Rise Atop Black Book 2018 Survey of Inpatient EHR Client Satisfaction Joining Cerner and CPSI

TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As nearly every U.S. hospital has an electronic health record system installed, 36 percent of surveyed medical record administrators still report struggling with exchanging patient health records with other healthcare providers, particularly physicians not on the same EHR platform. That's only a small improvement from 41 percent experiencing problems in 2016. Twenty-four percent say they are still unable to use much meaningful patient information received electronically from external sources as currently shared outside siloed EHRs.

Eighty-five percent of network physicians look to their core health system EHRs to enable interoperability among integrated healthcare delivery providers in order to set the stage for data-intensive initiatives such as population health, precision medicine and value-based payment models.

"In 2018, 57 percent of hospital network physician practices operating on assorted EHRs report they continue to lack the financial and technical expertise to adopt complex interoperability which are compulsory to attain higher reimbursements built into value-based care initiatives by both public and private payers," said Doug Brown, managing partner of Black Book Research.

Sixty-two percent of­­ hospitals aren't using patient information outside their EHR in Q1 2018 according to surveyed clinicians because the external providers' data is simply not available in their EHR systems' workflow.

Twenty-seven percent of medical record administrators report the transferred patient information was not presented in a useful format, which surprisingly increased five percent higher than in 2017 indicating a slip in improvement efforts.

Thirty percent of hospital-based physicians polled last month state the data they view cannot be trusted for accuracy when sent between disparate systems from external providers.

In total, 3,040 crowdsourced, current hospital EHR users provided feedback on their intentions to renew current contracts, purchase additional products and services such as HIE, population health tools and revenue cycle management, and the propensity for the client to recommend their inpatient EHR/HIT vendor to peer hospitals.

A shift in top-ranked vendors was noted in the results sets for Inpatient/Hospital EHR vendors. Ranking first in client experience for 2018 are:

CPSI Evident – Small & Rural Hospitals under 100 Beds

MEDITECH – Community Hospitals 101- 250 Beds

Cerner – Academic Medical Centers & Teaching Hospitals

Epic Systems – Medical Centers over 250 Beds

Twenty-two percent of hospital IT management survey respondents indicated they are closely watching for current EHR alternative vendors in 2019.

"There will be new entrants into the healthcare technology and EHR space like Google and Amazon who have little hospital technology-based experience but are bringing new processes and transparency, as well as increased competition," said Brown.

