EPIC to Attend Worldwide Broker Network Conference in Madrid, Spain

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that it is attending the 61st Worldwide Broker Network (WBN) Conference on September 18-21 in Madrid, Spain.

Jim Watt, Jeff McCart, CPCU, ARM, Christophe Van Gool, Javier Yturralde, Laura Tesoriero, and Lauren Golden will each join their colleagues and member partners in Madrid to represent EPIC.

WBN members, clients, prospects and insurer partners meet at Global Conferences twice a year to collaborate, learn, and maintain professional and personal relationships. This WBN Conference will host over 300 brokers from around the globe for discussions on international insurance programs, plenary sessions, technical workshops, business appointments, and cross-border collaboration.

Through EPIC's partnership with WBN – the largest fully integrated network of independent Property and Casualty and Employee Benefits brokers in the world – it is positioned to conduct business internationally with maximum flexibility, innovation and success. WBN brokers are located in over 100 countries and have offices in more than 500 cities around the world. This partnership gives EPIC instant access to insurance experts from nearly every conceivable insurance specialty and current, reliable information on changes in their markets.

EPIC's Southwest Region President Jim Watt is the sitting chairman of WBN, a leadership role EPIC is proud to hold. In addition to its close ties with member firms across the globe, EPIC's International Team, led by Southeast Region President Jeff McCart, CPCU, ARM, has dedicated Global Risk Management and Global Employee Benefits resources in Atlanta, New York, Houston, and San Francisco.

About Worldwide Broker Network

Founded in 1989, WBN has grown from nine member firms in Western Europe to more than 100 firms spanning the globe and serving clients through 500+ offices in six continents. Today, as an important part of the insurance industry's distribution network, WBN generates over $5 billion in P&C and Employee Benefits revenue annually.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 2,000 team members operating from more than 70 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $600 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. Learn more: https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

