EPIC WATERS IN GRAND PRAIRIE, TX NAMED A TOP THREE INDOOR WATER PARK IN THE NATION BY USA TODAY 10BEST READERS' CHOICE 2023 TRAVEL AWARDS

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie, TX announces today it was awarded a top three spot amongst 10 contenders for the Best Indoor Water Park by USA Today10Best Readers' Choice 2023 Travel Awards! The Top 10 parks received the most votes from 20 indoor water parks nominated by a panel of experts as the top indoor water parks in the United States. To be crowned one of the best, fans were asked to vote for their favorite indoor waterpark online over a four-week period.

"It's an honor and a thrill to be recognized as a top indoor water park in the nation," said Richard Coleman, CEO of American Resort Management, the operators of Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark. "We want to thank the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2023 Travel Awards experts for the nomination and our legion of fans for voting for us. We know we bring an epic experience to our guests, from the water slides to the live entertainment, to the food and games. Our guests are treated like family so that they will return to our park again and again."

The announcement comes shortly after Epic Water's recent launch of the all-new Locura Water Slide. Standing at over 70 feet tall, Locura is a flatline water slide that combines the anticipation of the AquaLaunch® Capsule with the visual impact of the looping 387-foot translucent flume. Locura is designed to build anticipation the moment the riders begin their ascent to the top of the seven-story launch tower.

"We're thrilled that Epic Waters has been recognized as one of the top indoor water parks in America!" said Ron Jensen, Mayor of the City of Grand Prairie. "The City of Grand Prairie and our partners at American Resort Management have worked hard to create a world-class facility that provides guests with a fun and memorable experience. It's an honor to see these efforts recognized by USA Today, and it further affirms our belief that EpicCentral is on track to becoming a top 5 destination in DFW."

Epic Waters is your year-round destination. Exclusive amenities include: a FlowRider® surfing simulator, 4,000 square foot arcade, a cafe, full-service bar, children's water play area, private cabanas, 12 waterslides, an outdoor wave pool and the longest indoor action river in Texas.

For more information on Epic Waters and to purchase tickets now, visit our website www.EpicWatersGP.com. Want to become an event sponsor? Call 972-337-3155 to learn more.

About Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark :

Epic Waters is a mega indoor attraction, with over 80,000 square feet of 85 DEGREE water park. As the largest indoor waterpark in Northern Texas, we've been described as a cruise ship on land! Covered by an enormous retractable roof, we experience summer year-round, the water is ALWAYS heated, and the environment is perfect for all ages.

Receiving the "Leading Edge" and "Wave Review'' Awards in 2018 from none other than the World Waterpark Association! We continued in 2019 clinching "Best of Big D" from D Magazine, and "Best of Aquatics" from Aquatics International Magazine. We weren't done yet and have been named by Travel Channel as one of the "8 of the most incredible indoor water parks" and of course USA Today10Best Readers' Choice 2023 Travel Awards.

Epic Waters is a headline destination in an area known as EpicCentral in Grand Prairie, a 172-acre recreation and entertainment development owned by the City of Grand Prairie. For information about EpicCentral, please visit www.EpicCentral.com.

For more information about Epic Waters, or to purchase tickets, visit our website www.EpicWatersGP.com.

Media Contact: Mary Lester

214-490-3480 or [email protected]

SOURCE Epic Waters