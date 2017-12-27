SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Epica International Inc., a leader in innovative imaging and robotics, effective Jan. 2, 2018, has appointed Medical Robotic Industry veteran Christopher Sells as General Manager of its Medical Robotics division. In this newly created role, Mr. Sells will report directly to Frank D. D'Amelio, Epica's Chief Executive Officer.

"We are very pleased to have Chris join the Epica team," said Mr. D'Amelio. "Mr. Sells will be bringing more than 25 years of medical device and 17 years of early-stage medical robotic commercialization experience to Epica. His leadership at companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Hansen Medical and most recently, Mazor Robotics, helped build those companies and advanced the surgical robotic revolution across multiple surgical specialties. At Intuitive Surgical, he served as VP of Western U.S. Sales, where he earned consecutive Vice President of the Year awards. Chris was the first U.S. employee at Mazor Robotics, where he built the USA leadership and commercial teams, established Mazor's USA headquarters, and most recently, was instrumental in the training, development, and commercialization of the Mazor X Platform."

Mr. D'Amelio added: "Mr. Sells will be executing on and leading our medical robotics' refinement, commercialization, and launch."

Epica International, Inc. is paving the way for the future with its highly advanced robotic and CT platforms for healthcare and industrial applications. The integration of our two technologies, precision robotics and CT imaging, is underway in the human medical field. With the integration of these two technologies, CT + Robotics, Epica is rapidly paving a new future for medical surgery.

Related Links

https://epicainternational.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epica-international-inc-appoints-robotic-industry-veteran-christopher-sells-as-gm-medical-robotics-300575615.html

SOURCE Epica International Inc.

Related Links

http://epicainternational.com

