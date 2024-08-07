Epica Sets New Standard in Product Demonstrations

Epica International Partners with Nexposai for AI, Augmented Reality

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epica International, a leader in veterinary imaging technology, is excited to announce the integration of AI and Augmented Reality (AR) to revolutionize demonstrations of their latest CT scanners.

The company has integrated Nexposai's intelligent technology, enabling products and equipment to be showcased 'virtually'. This innovation allows users to visualize CT scans in real-world settings, offering an immersive and interactive demonstration of equipment capabilities.

Epica International CT Scan Visualizing a CT Scan using Nexposai's augmented reality

A recently released demonstration video highlights the compelling features:

Augmented reality : Life-sized, hyper-realistic equipment is virtually placed in real-world environments, appearing as if it is physically present.

: Life-sized, hyper-realistic equipment is virtually placed in real-world environments, appearing as if it is physically present. AI intelligence: A conversational AI provides precise, personalized responses to customer queries in real-time and facilitates connections with the sales team.

A conversational AI provides precise, personalized responses to customer queries in real-time and facilitates connections with the sales team. Smartphone activated: Customers can access these features by simply scanning a QR code or clicking a link, without the need to download software or install apps.

Showcasing Innovation and Expertise

Epica International's adoption of Nexposai's technology addresses the logistics challenges of demonstrating in clinical settings. This solution allows sales teams to offer demos more frequently and provides customers with immediate, interactive access to the products.

"Epica International has always been at the forefront of veterinary imaging technology, and our partnership with Nexposai underscores our commitment to innovation," said Joe Soto, CEO of Epica International.

"By leveraging Nexposai's advanced AR and AI platform, we are setting new standards in how veterinary imaging equipment is demonstrated and understood, ultimately enhancing the decision-making process for our customers."

Positive Impact on Veterinary Practices

Initial feedback from industry professionals has been overwhelmingly positive with many highlighting the realism of the 3D display. Providing ready access to demonstrations, without the restrictions of time and travel, has also been noted as a significant advantage - especially for practices considering new investments in imaging technology.

This strategic move is expected to drive greater interest and adoption of Epica International's advanced CT scanners, ultimately benefiting veterinary practices, and help veterinarians improve their diagnostic capabilities to get better outcomes for their patients.

Live Demonstration

"We are thrilled to support Epica International in showcasing their groundbreaking CT Scan technology," said Dave Chaffey, founding partner of Nexposai, "They're harnessing new technology cleverly, making it easier for their customers to explore their products, which ultimately, creates a shorter path to purchase."

Interested parties are encouraged to experience the virtual product demonstrations available via smartphones through the following links

Vimago™ GT30

Vimago™ GT30 PICO

For more information about Epica International and their CT Scan range, please visit Epica International's website. For details about Nexposai, please visit Nexposai's website.

About Epica International

Epica International is the definitive market leader in advanced veterinary imaging. With hundreds of high-definition volumetric imaging CT scanners installed globally, Epica imaging devices help veterinarians spot the smallest details that unlock better pet health.

About Nexposai

Nexposai is a leading provider of marketing and sales-enablement technology, offering an innovative platform that combines augmented reality, interactive 3D visualization, and AI-powered product assistance. Nexposai helps businesses create immersive and engaging product demonstrations, driving customer engagement and sales.

