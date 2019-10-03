EPICA, the AI Start-up, wins the Cutting Edge Technology award at South Summit Madrid

The competition gathers a hundred start-ups to find the next unicorn. This scenario has become a worldwide benchmark for innovation due to the high quality of the start-ups that come together in front of +1,000 investors. During previous editions, finalists start-ups have been able to raise more than 2.8 Billion USD while increasing their survival rate up to 95%.

Thanks to this award, EPICA is now considered among the best 10 start-ups in the world and the number one in the Cutting Edge Technology category, the most competitive among all. The other nine spots on the podium come from to the winners start-ups in other categories: Energy and Sustainability, Consumer Solutions, Fintech and Insurtech, Marketing & Content, Digital Business and Government, Smart Mobility, Travel and Tourism, Healthcare and Biotech, and Edtech & Enlighted.

"We feel very proud to be among such an incredible roster of start-ups and it is very satisfying to receive this recognition for the work we have done so far and for the quality of the product that we have accomplished. This award reinforces the commitment we have and reassures us that we are on the right path," mentioned Hernan Rodriguez, EPICA's CEO.

EPICA is a US start-up that works with pioneering Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technology to analyze and predict audience behavior patterns in real time through large-scale big data. To participate in Madrid, EPICA stood out among 500 projects from all around the world during the South Summit Pacific Alliance in Bogota, Colombia last June 20, 2019.

The South Summit conference is just beginning, this year is expected to result in a great show that illustrates how the start-up landscape is moving around globally and the best start-ups to watch.

About Epica

EPICA is a pioneering technology venture that gives companies unprecedented decision-making power through their own proprietary AI algorithms that analyze audience behavior patterns in real time through large-scale big data.

EPICA won first place at the South Summit Pacific Alliance 2019.

