Chronic kidney disease (CKD), or chronic renal disease, is an asymptomatic, long-term condition that damages the kidneys and leads to the loss of kidney function over time (NIH, 2010). As the disease progresses, the symptoms worsen, eventually leading to kidney failure (NIH, 2010). The glomerular filtration rate (GFR), a key measure of kidney function, is determined by the amount of creatinine in the blood, and the Kidney Disease, Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) classification system is considered the standard for GFR measurement and diagnosis of CKD.



CKD affects people of all ages, but the risk is higher in those ages 65 years and older. Globally, the estimated prevalence of CKD is around 7% in people over the age of 30 years (Zhang and Rothenbacher, 2008). In addition, CKD is more common in women thanmen, and is also more common in people of African and South Asian origin due to the high prevalence of diabetes in South Asians and hypertension in people of African origin.



In the 7MM, our epidemiologists forecast the diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD, Stages I-V, to increase from around 25.7 million cases in 2016 to over 28.3 million cases in 2026, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of almost 1%. The UK will have the highest number of diagnosed cases of CKD throughout the forecast period.



The report "EpiCast Report: Chronic Kidney Disease - Epidemiology Forecast to 2026", provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical trends of CKD in the seven major markets (7MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). It also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the total prevalent cases of CKD, Stages I-IV, segmented by age (beginning at 20 years and ending at ages 80 years and older), by sex, and by stage. Furthermore, this report includes a forecast of the diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD, Stages I-V, and the diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD by stage.



