Epicenter Bolsters AI Strategy with Appointment of Veteran Tech Leader Babita Tomar as Chief Strategy Officer

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicenter, a tech-driven customer experience management firm, is deepening its investment in digital transformation and artificial intelligence with the addition of an experienced Chief Strategy Officer. Babita Tomar is joining Epicenter to lead the practical application of artificial intelligence in augmenting the call center operations and business process outsourcing needs of their customers.

Epicenter's focus on customer-centricity and human-centric design enables it to deliver transformative outcomes... Post this Babita on the Operations Floor

For the last 20 years, Ms. Tomar has been helping major financial institutions and technology companies to deploy analytics to improve operations, while deepening their understanding and measurement of the customer experience. Working with companies like Wells Fargo and Amazon Web Services, her role in deploying analytics teams, and leading organization transformations makes her a powerful addition to the Epicenter team.

"We are lucky to be adding such an experienced officer to our ranks. We have always had a focus on technology, and Babita will focus on the strategic use of AI/ML technologies to provide maximum impact across our organization," expressed Epicenter CEO - Rajesh Thankappan.

In Epicenter, she will drive projects to identify and bring together the data needed to deploy machine learning and advanced data analytics, with the goal of providing end users/consumers with a better experience working with call center agents. With her help, we will identify opportunities to maintain our competitive advantages in technology through the application of artificial intelligence.

"I am very excited to take on new challenges that will directly impact both the consumers we service and our enterprise customers who place their trust in us as an extension of their business. Through my decades of experience, I have been responsible for the practical application of technology to finance and technology businesses. Working in the BPO space will provide new challenges, and the opportunity to apply my experience to gain traction and quickly make an impact at Epicenter," said Ms. Tomar.

About Epicenter:

Epicenter is a global partner in business transformation, leveraging over two decades of expertise to drive innovation and operational excellence. It specializes in cutting-edge technology solutions and data-driven strategies that optimize processes, costs, and revenue streams. Epicenter's focus on customer-centricity and human-centric design enables it to deliver transformative outcomes for Global Fortune 500 companies across diverse industries.

For More Information: www.epicenter.tech | Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/epicentertech

SOURCE Epicenter