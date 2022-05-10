EpicentRx Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at the 2022 American Thoracic Society (ATS) Respiratory Innovation Summit

TORREY PINES, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicentRx, Inc., a privately-held clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of oncolytic viruses and small molecules for the treatment of cancer and other inflammatory-driven diseases, today announced that it has been selected for an oral podium presentation and three poster presentations at the upcoming 2022 American Thoracic Society (ATS) Respiratory Innovation Summit May 13-14, at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, CA.

The presentation entitled "Inflammation and Immunology: Feature Company Showcase" will include EpicentRx – Tony Reid, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, and take place on Saturday, May 14 from 11:00 am – 11:30 am PT.

Details for the posters that are available for viewing on Saturday, May 14, are as follows:

Abstract Title : The ABCs of COVID-19 Related ARDS Treatment

Abstract Number for Publication : 4666

Abstract Title : N-VAX, a universal coronavirus vaccine

Abstract Number for Publication : 4673

Abstract Title : RRx-001, an NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor, ameliorates bleomycin-induced pulmonary fibrosis

Abstract Number for Publication : 4671

According to ATS' Embargo Policy, any information being presented at the conference is embargoed until the time of the presentation.

About ADAPT-001

AdAPT-001 is an oncolytic virus which is part of the company's proprietary AdAPT Immunotherapy Platform, a platform developed on a genetically modified version of the human adenovirus that has been uniquely designed to preferentially infect and kill cancer cells. Currently in an ongoing Phase 1 trial for solid tumors, AdAPT-001 encodes a ligand trap comprised of the ligand-binding domain of the TGF-β receptor, which is fused to the portion of the human antibody known as the Fc domain.

About N-VAX

N-VAX incorporates the viral nucleocapsid (N) protein in the same human adenovirus serotype 5 platform, hAd5, that is used for AdAPT-001. Nucleocapsid is an ideal target for a uNiversal coronavirus vaccine because, as the most abundant structural protein, it is more conserved and stable than Spike protein as well as highly immunogenic.

About RRx-001

RRx-001 leads EpicentRx's CyNRGY platform as a first-in-class investigational treatment sourced from an exclusively licensed portfolio of aerospace-derived small molecules. RRx-001 is a multifaceted treatment with a dual-functioning mechanism that starts under "normal" conditions, or healthy tissues that are reasonably well-oxygenated, and the activity changes in poorly oxygenated (hypoxic) tissues, which is a distinguishing characteristic of cancerous tumors.

About EpicentRx, Inc.

EpicentRx is a leading-edge biopharmaceutical company with a complementary pipeline of small molecule and cancer-targeting virus platforms that represent the next frontier in treating patients with diseases of significant unmet need. With two platforms, CyNRGY and AdAPT, EpicentRx has developed novel therapies and drug delivery devices with emphasis on not just treating the disease but improving quality of life. For more information, visit www.epicentrx.com.

