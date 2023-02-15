EpicentRx Presents Poster on the Nephroprotective Effects of RRx-001 in Patients with Solid Tumors that Receive Cisplatin/Etoposide at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

TORREY PINES, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicentRx, Inc. ("EpicentRx"), a leading-edge, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that uses groundbreaking science to treat cancer and inflammatory-driven diseases, today announced that it has been selected for a poster presentation at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO) being held February 16-18 in San Francisco. The poster presents evidence of nephroprotective effects for RRx-001 in a 90 patient trial called QUADRUPLE THREAT where patients received cisplatin/etoposide + RRx-001 as treatment for small cell lung cancer (SCLC), high grade neuroendocrine cancers, HGNEC, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer (OC).

Details on the company's poster presentation are below:

Abstract Title : Effect of RRx-001 on nephrotoxicity of cisplatin/etoposide in patients with solid tumors.

Session Title : Poster Session C: Renal Cell Cancer; Adrenal, Penile, Urethral and Testicular Cancers

Abstract Number for Publication : 657

Session Date and Time : Saturday, February 18, 2023: 12:30 PM - 2 PM

About RRx-001

RRx-001 is a highly selective NLRP3 inhibitor with vascular normalization and tumor associated macrophage polarization properties that resensitizes tumors to previously administered therapies. RRx-001 is under investigation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC), and in a Phase 2 trial for protection against oral mucositis in first line head and neck cancer. It is also under development as a medical countermeasure for nuclear and radiological emergencies and as a treatment for neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's and ALS/MND.

About EpicentRx, Inc.

EpicentRx is a leading-edge clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a complementary pipeline of small molecules, novel drug delivery devices, and cancer selective virus platforms that target inflammatory diseases of significant unmet need. For more information visit www.epicentrx.com.

SOURCE EpicentRx, Inc.