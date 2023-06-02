EpicentRx Presents Updates on its Oncology Clinical Development Programs at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

News provided by

EpicentRx, Inc.

02 Jun, 2023, 16:48 ET

Company details follow-on Phase 2b study design in head and neck cancer for its lead small molecule candidate, RRx-001

Company also presented positive first-in-human data from its TGF-β trap vector, AdAPT-001

TORREY PINES, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicentRx, Inc. ("EpicentRx"), a leading-edge, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today presented clinical progress updates for two lead oncology treatment candidates, RRx-001 and AdAPT-001, at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held June 2-6, 2023, in Chicago, IL and virtually.  

The company presented study design details for the Phase 2b KEVLARx study of RRx-001, which received FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of severe oral mucositis based on data from the previous Phase 2a PREVLAR study. The company also presented promising first-in-human data for its transforming growth factor beta (TGFβ) trap vector, AdAPT-001.

"What patients need is not the 'same old, same old' but potentially well-tolerated, novel therapies like RRx-001 and AdAPT-001 that work differently to harm diseases, not the patients with these diseases," said Tony Reid, Chief Executive Officer of EpicentRx. "With a growing body of data and our recent FDA Fast Track Designation of RRx-001 and positive Phase 1 data for AdAPT-001, EpicentRx is well positioned to move our pipeline forward and demonstrate success in additional disease indications."

RRx-001 UPDATES

Following the positive announcement of the Phase 2a PREVLAR study, EpicentRx received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track designation, which expedites the development and review process for RRx-001. The FDA also gave regulatory approval for the company to initiate a follow-on, multicenter, randomized Phase 2b study of RRx-001. Details about this study, called KEVLARx, were provided today at ASCO (Abstract 416822). Data from the previous PREVLAR trial showed that pretreatment with only 4 doses of RRx-001, prior to the start of chemotherapy and radiation, which is easy and convenient for both physicians and patients, delayed the onset, lessened the severity, and shortened the duration of severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer.

RRx-001 is a small molecule inflammasome NLRP3/KEAP1 inhibitor with tumor-targeted cytotoxicity and healthy tissue cytoprotective properties being developed as a companion therapy to current oncology treatments. The protective properties of RRx-001 have been demonstrated with irinotecan, cisplatin, carboplatin, and etoposide treatment in solid tumors in Phase 2 studies.

AdAPT-001 IMMUNOTHERAPY UPDATES

EpicentRx also presented data from the first-in-human (FIH) trial of AdAPT-001, which carries a TGF-β trap that binds to and eliminates the pathologic cytokine, TGF-β, in tumors. Data from this FIH trial showed that AdAPT-001 (Abstract 2550) is well tolerated with promising single agent activity that includes 3 partial responses, and 5 patients with prolonged stable disease of 6 months or more.

About EpicentRx
EpicentRx is a leading-edge clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a complementary pipeline of small molecules, novel drug delivery devices, and cancer selective virus platforms that target inflammatory diseases of significant unmet need. For more information visit www.epicentrx.com.

Media Contact
Oliwia Barteczko
(908) 234-9900

SOURCE EpicentRx, Inc.

Also from this source

EpicentRx Receives Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA for Lead Asset, RRx-001, to Prevent/Attenuate Chemotherapy and Radiation Treatment Induced Severe Oral Mucositis

EpicentRx To Present at International Symposium on the Neuroprotective Effects of RRx-001 in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases in Multiple Disease Models

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.