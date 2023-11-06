EpicentRx To Present Nibrozetone (RRx-001) Data on Parkinson's Disease and ALS/MND at Neuroscience 2023

News provided by

EpicentRx, Inc.

06 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

TORREY PINES, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicentRx, Inc. ("EpicentRx"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with two therapeutic platforms that address cancer and inflammatory diseases, has been selected for oral and poster presentations at the prestigious Society for Neuroscience's Neuroscience 2023, an international conference taking place in Washington, D.C. from Saturday, November 11 to Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The oral presentation by Dr. Richard Gordon, associate professor at the Queensland University of Technology and an internationally recognized expert on inflammasome signaling in neurodegenerative diseases, will present groundbreaking data on nibrozetone (RRx-001), a Phase 3 small molecule anticancer and chemoprotective agent with central nervous system (CNS) permeability and nanomolar potency against inflammasome activation.

"Nibrozetone (RRx-001) has the potential to be an attractive neuroprotective treatment for disease modification of Parkinson's disease, an area of medical research that needs new and improved therapies," said Dr. Richard Gordon. "It has shown great potential against the blood-brain barrier in neurogenerative diseases and I'm looking forward to sharing the latest science and research on this potentially game-changing treatment."

Details on the presentation include:
Title: The CNS-permeable NLRP3 inhibitor RRx-001 is neuroprotective in experimental models of Parkinson's disease (NANO86.06)
Session Title: Parkinson's Disease: Preclinical Models and Therapeutic Strategies
Location: WCC 147A
Session Date and Time: Wednesday, November 15 at 1:00pm ET

EpicentRx will also showcase a poster at the conference titled, "PSTR200.18 – Evaluation of the phase-3 clinical candidate RRx-001 as a novel therapeutic agent for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis."

Following Neuroscience 2023, EpicentRx's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tony Reid, will present at the 2023 Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit on Thursday, November 30 at 9:30am ET. Dr. Reid's talk is entitled, "Exploring the Development of RRx-001: the NLRP3 Small Molecule Inhibitor for a Variety of Inflammatory Diseases."

About Nibrozetone (RRx-001)
Nibrozetone (RRx-001) is a highly selective NLRP3 inhibitor, Nrf2 agonist, and hypoxic nitric oxide donor with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Nibrozetone (RRx-001) is under investigation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC), and a soon-to-start Phase 2b trial for protection against oral mucositis in first line head and neck cancer. It is also under development as a medical countermeasure for toxic exposures, and as a treatment for endometriosis and neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's and ALS/MND.

About EpicentRx, Inc.
EpicentRx Incorporated is a privately held biopharmaceutical company with two innovation-driven platforms of which nibrozetone (RRx-001) and AdAPT-001 are the lead compounds, respectively. The company's mission is disease remission, which it hopes to accomplish with novel, well-tolerated therapies that target a diverse range of unmet needs in cancer and non-cancer indications. Nibrozetone (RRx-001), a multimechanistic small molecule, is designed and currently under clinical investigation to preferentially target diseased tissues like tumors even as it shields normal cells from harm. It is in a Phase 3 trial called REPLATINUM for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC). A soon-to-start trial is KEVLARx for protection against chemoradiation-induced oral mucositis in first line head and neck cancer.

Media Contact:
Oliwia Barteczko
(908) 234-9900
[email protected] 

SOURCE EpicentRx, Inc.

Also from this source

United States Adopted Name (USAN) Council and International Nonproprietary Names (INN) Expert Committee Recognizes New Therapeutic Class by Granting "nibrozetone" as New Generic Name for EpicentRx's Lead Small Molecule NLRP3 Inhibitor, RRx-001

EpicentRx, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company with two therapeutic platforms that address cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced ...
EpicentRx Presents Updates on its Oncology Clinical Development Programs at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

EpicentRx Presents Updates on its Oncology Clinical Development Programs at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

EpicentRx, Inc. ("EpicentRx"), a leading-edge, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today presented clinical progress updates for two lead...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.