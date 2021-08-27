Epichlorohydrin Market in Specialty Chemicals Industry | $ 619.47 Mn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Aug 27, 2021, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The epichlorohydrin market is poised to grow by USD 619.47 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
Discover specialty chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
Download a Free Sample Report Now
The epichlorohydrin market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by low cost of raw materials and labor.
Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (paints and coatings, electronics and electrical, adhesives, dyes and pigments, and others), application (paints and coatings, electronics and electrical, adhesives, dyes and pigments, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The use of glycerin as a renewable feedstock for epichlorohydrin production is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the epichlorohydrin market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The epichlorohydrin market covers the following areas:
Epichlorohydrin Market Sizing
Epichlorohydrin Market Forecast
Epichlorohydrin Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
- Daiso Chemical (Thailand) Co. Ltd
- Hanwha Group
- Hexion Inc.
- Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
- Kashima Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Olin Corp.
- OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd.
- Spolchemie AS
- Sumitomo Corp.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Farnesene Market - Global farnesene market is segmented by application (cosmetics, flavor and fragrances, performance materials, and lubricants) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Fluorocarbon Coating Market - Global fluorocarbon coating market is segmented by technology (solvent-borne and water-borne), type (PTFE, PVDF, FEP, FEVE, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electronics and electrical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dyes and pigments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
- Daiso Chemical (Thailand) Co. Ltd
- Hanwha Group
- Hexion Inc.
- Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
- Kashima Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Olin Corp.
- OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd.
- Spolchemie AS
- Sumitomo Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/epichlorohydrin-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/epichlorohydrinmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article