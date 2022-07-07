Epicinvest24 Storms Into the CFD Market

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the current CFD market, there are countless brokers, and each of them guarantees their customers above and beyond. Outstanding brokerage service is something that is within reach, though. It demands dedication of a broker both to its goals and its clients. With that in mind, the CFD trading brand Epicinvest24 has announced an update to its infrastructure, bringing a new attitude to this industry.

"Our goal is to carry the beacon of excellence in the CFD and forex world. It's an ever-lasting job. The markets are constantly changing, and so are investors' needs, so we never rest on our laurels," said Dominique Payens, spokesperson for Epicinvest24. "For this reason, we're continuously renovating our tools, adding new assets into our platform, and also providing new educational materials ."

Flexibility is the answer

Nowadays, more than ever before, market trends tend to be extreme and occur fast. Many attribute this shift to the digital revolution, i.e. the fact that information is available without barriers, and gets updated at an unprecedented pace. This leads to many investors acting in the spur of the moment. There's no doubt this is a problematic situation, which requires brokers to adopt a different approach in order to adjust themselves to current events.

"We at Epicinvest24 believe that flexibility and precise knowledge are the answer to the challenges investors and brokers face today. For this reason, we provide our customers with the opportunity to trade on their own terms and enjoy commission-free investing with no hidden fees," Payens added. "Moreover, we open a world of practical and professional knowledge for investors: We deliver platform guides, trading videos, webinars, analyst articles, and much more."

About Epicinvest24

Epicinvest24 is a CFD and forex brokerage firm that puts an emphasis on functionality and innovation. It focuses on providing maximum freedom of action to its users, side by side with supplying them with top education and powerful tools. With Epicinvest24 one can access all the leading global markets with the innovative and user-friendly platform, and broaden their horizons by diving into the exclusive resources in the education suite. Besides that, investors who choose this broker enjoy a 24/6 professional and dedicated support team, available to answer all requests and questions that may come up during clients' exploration of the markets. Altogether, these make Epicinvest24 a viable option for motivated traders.

SOURCE Epicinvest24