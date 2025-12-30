Epicka to Debut World's First 140W Touchscreen Smart Universal Travel Adapter at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicka, a leading innovator in global charging solutions and among the top universal travel adapter brands in the U.S., announced it will participate in CES 2026 and present its new Pulse Duo series, a next-generation lineup of GaN travel adapters.

Looking back, the first product in this lineup, the Pulse 45W Universal Travel Adapter, has been recognized by multiple media outlets, including WSJ, NBC, and Travel + Leisure, among others, as the 'Best Universal Travel Adapter.'

Compared with Epicka's initial Pulse series, the new Pulse Duo series introduces two major upgrades to enhance real‑world travel flexibility: a Type‑A AC outlet on the side, and a updated universal AC outlet with more compatibility on the front, providing seamless coverage across 200+ countries and regions.

Technical Specifications (Concise)

Max Output: 45W (PD 3.0) / 65W (PD 3.0) / 140W (PD 3.1)

Ports: 45W & 65W: 5‑in‑1 (2 USB‑C, 2 USB‑A, 1 universal AC) 140W: 6‑in‑1 (2 USB‑C, 2 USB‑A, 2 AC; universal front + side Type‑A AC)

Indicators & Safety: LED power indicator (green), built‑in 10A replaceable fuse, GaN technology

Laptop Support: 45W: limited/slow charging 65W: standard speed for 13"/14" ultrabooks 140W: ultra‑fast for 16" MacBook Pro (MagSafe 3)



Unsure which adapter you need? Check out Epicka's Universal Travel Adapter Choosing Guide. Simply match your devices and travel habits.

About Epicka

Founded in 2017, Epicka has grown into a widely recognized universal travel adapter brand in the U.S. market. Guided by the core values of "exploration & innovation," to create stress-free power solutions for global travelers.

For more details, visit Epicka.com or find us by searching 'Epicka' on Amazon.com .

Location: Shenzhen, China

PR Contact: [email protected] / [email protected]

