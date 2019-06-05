Epicor Acquires Auto Care CRM Systems Provider MechanicNet

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced today that it has acquired MechanicNet Group, Inc. (MechanicNet), a leading provider of customer relationship management (CRM) and retention solutions for motor vehicle service businesses and their clients. The transaction closed on June 3. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., MechanicNet is a pioneer in the development of web-based CRM tools and related solutions designed to help vehicle service businesses increase sales and enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty. The company offers an array of solutions – service reminders, estimate follow-ups, online appointment setting, customer-facing service portals, shop-branded websites, and comprehensive customer marketing campaigns – that have supported the growth of thousands of repair businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada. These solutions are compatible with virtually every popular service management software platform, enabling users to integrate marketing and CRM activities into their daily business operations.

"Service providers represent the auto care industry's ultimate connection with millions of consumers and businesses that rely on our products and services – and it is absolutely vital that we help these businesses continue to grow," said Scott Thompson, senior vice president, automotive and business services, Epicor. "MechanicNet is already playing an impressive role in supporting the growth of thousands of businesses across the U.S. and Canada. We are confident that with our ability to innovate and invest, we can make MechanicNet solutions even more valuable and compelling for service providers and their customers."

The acquisition will expand the Epicor portfolio of solutions for the vehicle service market. Today, Epicor solutions are used each day in more than 100,000 automotive business locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The company's PartExpert database of replacement parts, tires, labor and other information is embedded in many of the industry's most popular shop management platforms. Epicor also offers a web-based estimating solution, Integrated Service Estimator, that helps vehicle service locations more quickly estimate and source parts and related supplies for most maintenance services and mechanical repairs. In addition, one of the industry leading aftermarket B2B eCommerce channels, Epicor Parts Network, connects thousands of parts sellers with more than 180,000 registered service location buyers.

"Together, Epicor and MechanicNet will provide a more complete end-to-end automotive aftermarket offering that helps customers manage their back office, shop operations and customer engagement. These automotive service business solutions help accelerate sales growth, improve productivity, and deliver superior customer loyalty experiences," Thompson concluded.

About MechanicNet Group, Inc.

MechanicNet Group, Inc. is an innovator of technology and provider of customer retention services specific to the automotive aftermarket. With 14 years of leadership in delivering Customer Retention Systems CRM and services to customers including General Motors and Genuine Parts Company. MechanicNet has a proven history of both providing turnkey technologies to Automotive Service Centers as well as managing corporate scale development and deployment projects. In delivering right sized solutions to each customer, we bring to bear a team deep in automotive aftermarket domain expertise, supply chain strategy knowledge, and technology development experience.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor, the Epicor logo, PartExpert and Integrated Service Estimator are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.

