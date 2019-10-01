Epicor Acquires Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Solution Provider 1 EDI Source

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced today that it has acquired 1 EDI Source, Inc., a leading provider of electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions and business visibility software. The transaction closed on October 1. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

1 EDI Source has over 30 years of experience providing best-in-class EDI software solutions to automate and integrate B2B transactions. With headquarters in Solon, OH, 1 EDI Source offers cloud and on-premise solutions that enable the delivery of secure and EDI-compliant transactional documents between trading partners directly to ERP systems and supply-chain applications.

"Bringing in 1 EDI Source to join our team will strengthen the Epicor Business Services portfolio and continue to support our mission to become the cloud vendor of choice in the markets we serve," said Himanshu Palsule, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Epicor. "1 EDI Source will enable our customers to easily standardize EDI transactions and create significant opportunity to integrate new solutions into existing ERP platforms."

The addition of 1 EDI Source to the Epicor product portfolio provides a single comprehensive EDI platform delivered either as a standalone offering or a fully managed service, allowing customers the flexibility to choose the best option to fit their business needs. Users have full control of their entire EDI process, including trading partner set-up and integration, translation and mapping, partner connectivity, transaction management, and data visibility. Easily scalable, 1 EDI Source offers purpose-built solutions across industry verticals including manufacturing, logistics/distribution, retail, transportation, general business services and healthcare.

"Epicor shares our vision of providing flexible and innovative solutions," said Paul Bloom, President, 1 EDI Source. "We are excited at the opportunity to combine our technology and EDI expertise with Epicor's deep B2B industry knowledge and supply chain connectivity to provide world-class EDI solutions to both 1 EDI Source and Epicor customers."

1 EDI Source, Inc. has been a leader in the EDI software industry for over 30 years and designed an elite suite of EDI software solutions for businesses of all sizes in a variety of industries including retail, CPG, transportation, logistics, manufacturing and healthcare. Solving complex EDI problems with an innovative product line and in-house expert support, 1 EDI Source streamlines operations and provides large cost savings for small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Management of Epicor Software Corporation believes certain statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements including statements regarding the benefits of combining both companies, latest product release, release dates, expected future functionality and benefits therefrom, and other statements that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements are based on our view of the marketplace we serve, including currently available competitive, product and economic data, and management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance as of the time the statements are made and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result of these factors the business or prospects expected by Epicor as part of this announcement may not occur. Epicor undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, and 1 EDI Source and the 1 EDI Source logo are trademarks of 1 EDI Source, Inc. both registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation and its wholly-owned or controlled affiliates, including 1 EDI Source, Inc.

