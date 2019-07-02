Epicor Acquires Warehouse Management Solution Provider Majure Data

AUSTIN, Texas, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced today that it has acquired Majure Data, a leading provider of warehouse management solutions for the lumber and building materials (LBM) industry. The transaction closed on July 1. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Based in Milton, GA, Majure Data is a leading provider of warehouse management solutions to the building products industry in the U.S. and Canada. Majure Data has over 35 years of experience in warehouse management and has developed their solutions with a focus on the lumber and building materials industry for more than 18 years.

"Both companies offer deep industry expertise and are committed to building long-term relationships with customers, providing increased efficiency, accuracy, and operational improvements in warehouse operations," said Bill Wilson, senior vice president, retail and building materials industry solutions, Epicor. "Majure Data offers full integration tools for leading industry ERP platforms, allowing a broad range of LBM dealers and distributors to transform their warehouse operations."

Prior to completion of this acquisition, Epicor acted as a reseller for the Majure Data products "RF Navigator" and "RF Navigator Foundations." Bringing Majure Data into the Epicor family continues to demonstrate Epicor's commitment, focus and investment in the LBM industry. The acquisition allows Epicor to offer a powerful solution for LBM customers striving to improve their On Time In Full (OTIF) performance by increasing inventory accuracy and productivity, reducing shipping errors and providing direct insight into the daily operations of the warehouse, enabling them to better serve their customers.

"This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver innovative technology that accelerates sales growth, improves productivity and enhances customer loyalty. With the combination of Majure Data's deep industry functionality and Epicor's scale of technology, we look forward to providing a premier business growth platform for lumber and building materials businesses," concluded Wilson.

About Majure Data

Majure Data is a leading supplier of Warehouse Management Systems for the building products industry. With over 35 years of experience, we have the technology and expertise to transform your current warehouse and yard operations. We partner with the leading ERP providers in the industry to offer you a tightly integrated solution for millwork, roofing & siding, hardwood, pro dealer, cabinet, lumberyard and wholesale distribution.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.

Contact: Rachel Abasi

Senior Manager, Global PR

rachel.abasi@epicor.com

949.585.4016

SOURCE Epicor Software Corporation

Related Links

http://www.epicor.com

