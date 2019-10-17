Epicor Announces Latest Release of Epicor ERP to Support Talent Retention, Automation and Customer Responsiveness

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced the 10.2.500 release of its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution. The new Epicor ERP release delivers on customer growth objectives with new capabilities to support cloud adoption, improve the user experience and ensure global readiness by helping companies address pressing market challenges such as the changing workforce.

The latest release of Epicor ERP gives customers new levels of efficiency, allowing companies to grow their businesses with technology solutions that are purpose-built and leverage cloud capabilities, IoT, AI and big data.

"The need to attract and retain talent is more important than ever – with more people currently leaving the manufacturing industry than joining," said Terri Hiskey, vice president, product marketing, manufacturing, Epicor. "Offering a modern toolset for next-generation workers which is more familiar and reminiscent of how they already interact with mobile applications, will help give them the experience they anticipate. We're offering our customers the ability to choose their update path with tools and solutions that allow them to get where they want, however they want – via cloud environments or on-premise."

The new release advancements help companies grow their business with technology solutions that are purpose-built and leverage cloud capabilities, IoT, AI and big data. With greater access to ERP data and the automation of redundant tasks, organizations gain greater visibility into their processes that translates to new levels of business efficiency and responsiveness.

The latest innovations with Epicor ERP include:

Epicor Collaborate – cloud-based solution that simplifies collaboration and interaction processes, and drives employee engagement by leveraging social media concepts to easily exchange information.

cloud-based solution that simplifies collaboration and interaction processes, and drives employee engagement by leveraging social media concepts to easily exchange information. Epicor Virtual Agent (EVA) – the AI-powered virtual agent provides a new set of skills to modernize the experience for everyday functions such as purchase order approvals and supplier order processes.

the AI-powered virtual agent provides a new set of skills to modernize the experience for everyday functions such as purchase order approvals and supplier order processes. Epicor Service Pro – provides field service and mobile capabilities with time-saving automation tools that streamline service calls, schedule and dispatch, quote, work order management, service contracts, asset tracking, and more.

provides field service and mobile capabilities with time-saving automation tools that streamline service calls, schedule and dispatch, quote, work order management, service contracts, asset tracking, and more. Epicor Functions – the next evolution of Epicor BPMs, with new levels of flexibility that solve orchestration and integration challenges for cloud and on-premises customers.

the next evolution of Epicor BPMs, with new levels of flexibility that solve orchestration and integration challenges for cloud and on-premises customers. New Cloud data centers – global cloud datacenters in Australia and Canada have been introduced to better support more solutions built for cloud.

"Small to mid-sized companies are looking to ERP vendors to democratize the advancements that big companies are making and keep pace with innovation – helping them understand how cloud environments as well as tech advancements like AI and IoT can be integrated within their business portfolios and drive bottom-line profitability," said Ray Wang, Principal Analyst and Founder, Constellation Research. "Epicor is addressing this by offering ways for companies to start to leverage the power of Industry 4.0 technologies at an affordable price and with a clear path for growth."

