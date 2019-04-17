Epicor Announces Latest Release of Epicor iScala to Boost Competitive Advantage

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INSIGHTS 2019 -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced the release of its latest version of Epicor® iScala® enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. Featuring enhancements that will enable organizations to boost operational agility and accelerate competitive advantages, this new release contains improvements that elevate the functionality and usability of the ERP solution. These include a powerful new reporting architecture, integration with Epicor Data Analytics, and additional country and region-specific localizations which today's global organizations need to drive better business outcomes.

"Epicor is committed to helping customers stay at the forefront of their industry by ensuring that every new release of iScala features value-add enhancements requested by our customers," said Andy Coussins, senior vice president, international at Epicor Software.

"In this release, we've put the focus on augmenting the usability, reporting, and business analysis functionality of iScala, so that customers can leverage more business intelligence, value, and growth from the platform."

iScala is priced to accelerate time to value, yet comprehensive, ERP solution designed specifically to support small to midmarket companies and subsidiaries of larger multi-national organizations. The latest innovations within iScala include:

Enhanced reporting and analytics —new customizable SQL server reporting services that can be accessed via a browser to provide anytime, anywhere, any device access

—new customizable SQL server reporting services that can be accessed via a browser to provide anytime, anywhere, any device access An improved user interface and user experience —more engaging and intuitive interactions that simplify the complexities of information management, and empower business teams to improve productivity

—more engaging and intuitive interactions that simplify the complexities of information management, and empower business teams to improve productivity Integration to Epicor Data Analytics —helping companies turn their data stored in Epicor iScala into actionable insights. With a deeper understanding of business data, companies can grow by reducing cost, identifying new opportunities, supporting specific programs, and speeding up decision-making.

—helping companies turn their data stored in Epicor iScala into actionable insights. With a deeper understanding of business data, companies can grow by reducing cost, identifying new opportunities, supporting specific programs, and speeding up decision-making. On-demand training and knowledge resources —live tips, guidance, and on-demand training that improves user satisfaction, knowledge, and productivity

—live tips, guidance, and on-demand training that improves user satisfaction, knowledge, and productivity Extension of international standards and localizations—supporting customers who need the assurance of a truly global solution, this release features additional country-specific capabilities to keep organizations ready to do business and compliant in any territory

With this release, Epicor continues to advance the capabilities of iScala to deliver the scalability, extensibility, and rich functionality SMBs need to optimize the running and management of their operations and integrate their processes with customers, suppliers, partners, and channels.

"In use for over 20 years, iScala enables SMBs to reap the benefits of a cost-effective yet powerful multifunctional ERP platform that's been developed to support the very unique business dynamics of small and midmarket companies," said Nina Domingo, Director of Product Management. "Better reporting capability was a top customer request in the Epicor Voice of the Customer Survey in 2018 and 2019. Responding to that, and working in close collaboration with the user community, Epicor continues to move iScala forward in line with the needs of modern businesses seeking to thrive and survive in an increasingly competitive digitalized age."

Customer feedback

"The introduction of standardized reporting tools and the ability to include extended data from the iScala database will streamline our ability to create reports and documents from the ERP system," said Magnus Hanssen, global systems and security manager, HMS Industrial Networks. "All in all, we believe this release represents a great step forward for Epicor iScala."

To learn more about Epicor iScala, please visit https://www.epicor.com/en-us/erp-systems/iscala/.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor, iScala, and the Epicor logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.

Contact: Charlotte Hanson

Manager, International PR

Epicor Software Corporation

+44 (0)1344 468212

charlotte.hanson@epicor.com

SOURCE Epicor Software Corporation

