Epicor Announces LBM Winners in the 2019 Customer Excellence Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced the 2019 Epicor Customer Excellence Awards winners for lumber and building materials (LBM) customers at the at the Epicor Insights 2019 LBM User Conference. This year's LBM conference is the largest yet – with nearly 800 attendees, and additional courses including new thought leadership and warehouse management-focused tracks.

The awards recognize innovative LBM businesses that have successfully transformed operations by deploying Epicor® BisTrack™ and Epicor® LumberTrack™ solutions and services to achieve excellence in business efficiency and overall performance. Winners of this year's LBM Excellence Awards are honored with $2,000 USD to donate to their charity or organization of choice.

The following LBM companies have been named 2019 Epicor Customer Excellence Awards winners:

The Business Transformation winner is Northwest Hardwoods (NWH) for its use of Epicor® LumberTrack™. NWH has made major strides in increasing automation and integration of software solutions. Working closely with Epicor to improve their export business, NWH launched an integrated Transportation Management System. As they look ahead, the company plans to launch a pricing optimization tool which will connect to sales orders in LumberTrack. NWH's charity of choice is the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

The Technology Innovation winner is E.C. Barton & Company for its use of Epicor® BisTrack™. With the implementation of BisTrack, E.C. Barton has been able to shorten the employee on-boarding program, allowing the company to attract and keep talent. In response to changing customer preferences and to compete with other major retailers, the company implemented BisTrack email payment links and integrated their eCommerce site to their BisTrack ERP with an integration package from Epicor. E.C. Barton's charity of choice is the Northeast Arkansas Humane Association.

"What opened in 1885 as a grocery store has since grown to 104 stores supplying lumber and building materials across 17 states," said Bryan Tucker, director of IT, E.C. Barton & Company. "Through the implementation of Epicor BisTrack, we were able to improve the overall customer experience. The results speak for themselves— eCommerce is trending towards $2.5 million in its first year and email payment links finished the year at $12.5 million."

Epicor Customer Excellence Awards programs are run in the Americas, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Middle East, India, and Africa. Criteria used to evaluate nominations includes customer, employee and business impact, process improvements, and positive changes gained within the organization to demonstrate benefits and impact of the technology on the customers' business. Project complexity, business objectives, and results achieved were also weighed in the final decisions. For more information on the Epicor Customer Excellence Awards programs visit the program website.

"Our LBM customers are paving the way in their industries," said Kevin Hodge, senior director, product, LBM, Epicor Software. "The Epicor Customer Excellence Award program gives us an opportunity to honor and highlight a few of these companies for their accomplishments through the implementation of our solutions – and we are proud to support the charitable causes that mean the most to them."

