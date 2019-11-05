Epicor Announces LumberTrack 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced the newest version of Epicor® LumberTrack™. The LumberTrack software enhancements include the introduction of LumberTrack AP Automation, a new API for Voyage Management, and increased user interface flexibility.

Epicor LumberTrack 2020 Context Panes

"The newest release of LumberTrack improves operational efficiency, adds flexibility and provides new open integration options," said Kevin Hodge, senior director, product/lumber and building materials, Epicor. "LumberTrack 2020 continues our investment in providing automation, flexibility, open integrations and modern UX to the lumber and wood products industry."

AP Automation

Epicor LumberTrack AP Automation is a quick and easy way to streamline Accounts Payable (AP) processing. It uses optical character recognition (OCR) to extract pertinent information from scanned vendor invoices. It also integrates directly with Epicor LumberTrack, so invoices and values are accurately tracked in Vendor Invoicing.

Voyage Management API

The Voyage Management API is a new addition to the LumberTrack API suite that provides web services enabling LumberTrack clients to easily interface with external transportation management systems (TMS).

Context Panes

Context Panes increase flexibility and improve productivity for LumberTrack clients by providing the right data at the right time. Clients can create reports and charts, to highlight relevant information on-the-spot, throughout LumberTrack.

LumberTrack Kinetic

Epicor LumberTrack 2020 includes the launch of LumberTrack Kinetic, a new, best-in-class web user experience (UX). Developed for Sales, inventory and Customer Inquiry functionality, LumberTrack Kinetic is device responsive, enabling users to move seamlessly between desktop, tablets and smartphones. Mobilize your team, so they can improve productivity and better serve customers anytime, anywhere.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management of Epicor Software Corporation believes certain statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements including statements regarding the latest product release, release dates, expected future functionality and benefits therefrom, and other statements that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, product and economic data together with management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance as of the time the statements are made and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result of these factors the business or prospects expected by Epicor as part of this announcement may not occur. Epicor undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Epicor, LumberTrack, and the Epicor logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.

