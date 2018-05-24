Epicor Announces the 2018 Customer Excellence Award Winners for the Americas

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced today at Insights 2018 in Nashville the winners of the 2018 Epicor Customer Excellence Awards program for the Americas region. The global awards program, now in its third year, recognizes innovative organizations that have successfully transformed operations by deploying Epicor solutions and services to achieve excellence in business efficiency, customer experience, and overall performance.

Epicor Customer Excellence Awards programs are run in the Americas, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Middle East, India and Africa. The regional program winners are automatically considered as finalists in the global categories for overall "Customer of the Year" and will be announced later this year, after all the regional awards programs have concluded.

"We know our customers work hard at being the best at what they do," said Lisa Pope, executive vice president, sales, Americas, Epicor Software. "That's why we're proud to recognize these companies for their innovative use of our flexible, industry-specific solutions to help them grow their business."

The following companies are 2018 Epicor Customer Excellence Award winners in the Americas regional program:

Award entries were judged in three key areas:

Complexity of the project - what business areas were impacted by the scope of the project

For more information on the 2018 Epicor Customer Excellence Awards regional programs visit the Epicor website.

