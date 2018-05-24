Epicor Announces the 2018 Customer Excellence Award Winners for the Americas
Epicor recognizes organizations leveraging Epicor solutions and services to transform business at annual Insights customer conference
09:00 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced today at Insights 2018 in Nashville the winners of the 2018 Epicor Customer Excellence Awards program for the Americas region. The global awards program, now in its third year, recognizes innovative organizations that have successfully transformed operations by deploying Epicor solutions and services to achieve excellence in business efficiency, customer experience, and overall performance.
Epicor Customer Excellence Awards programs are run in the Americas, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Middle East, India and Africa. The regional program winners are automatically considered as finalists in the global categories for overall "Customer of the Year" and will be announced later this year, after all the regional awards programs have concluded.
"We know our customers work hard at being the best at what they do," said Lisa Pope, executive vice president, sales, Americas, Epicor Software. "That's why we're proud to recognize these companies for their innovative use of our flexible, industry-specific solutions to help them grow their business."
The following companies are 2018 Epicor Customer Excellence Award winners in the Americas regional program:
- Radwell International is the Business Transformation winner, chosen for clearly demonstrating best-in-class business transformation and measurable business value from their Epicor Prophet 21 implementation
- Northern Transformer has demonstrated measurable business benefits with Epicor Cloud ERP and is the winner in the Cloud Deployment category
- The Customer Experience award winner is JIS, a Division of Jergens, Inc. who has transformed customer experience through the implementation and adoption of Epicor Prophet 21
- BWF Envirotech USA takes home the Rapid Time to Value award for demonstrating a fast implementation and deployment of DocStar ECM through motivated project teams, efficient and effective staffing, training, and production readiness
- The winner in the Technology Innovator category is Epicor ERP customer Baxter Manufacturing, selected for demonstrating how they've leveraged technology to drive innovation throughout their business to achieve measurable success
Award entries were judged in three key areas:
- Complexity of the project - what business areas were impacted by the scope of the project
- Clearly stated objectives - why was this initiative started? What were the deliverables? How was success defined?
- Overall business impact of the initiative relative to stated goals - What was achieved? How did this compare to the original KPIs?
For more information on the 2018 Epicor Customer Excellence Awards regional programs visit the Epicor website.
About Epicor Software Corporation
Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.
Epicor, the Epicor logo, Prophet 21, Epicor ERP, Epicor Cloud ERP, and DocStar are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.
