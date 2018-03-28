Epicor CEO Steve Murphy Highlighted as Exceptional Leader in the 2018 Pros to Know Supply Chain Industry Annual List

AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced today that Epicor CEO Steve Murphy is one of the 2018 "Pros to Know" named by Supply & Demand Chain Executive in its 17th annual supply chain industry list.

The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises, that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges of today's business climate.

"I'm honored to be recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive on the "Pros to Know" list, and especially to be highlighted alongside such a renowned group of industry leaders," said Murphy. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment of helping to streamline supply chain operations for our customers. Through the use of current technology our customers can improve efficiency, reduce costs, and become more aligned with the needs of the end consumer by developing strategies that positively impact demand creation which drives digital transformation and growth."

Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 300 entries for the 2018 Pros to Know Awards, and this year's list includes more than 200 individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges.

"I congratulate the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know recipients," says John Yuva, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The Pros to Know is a listing of exceptional corporate executives at manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises who are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges in the year ahead. We commend this year's recipients for their achievements in supply chain and for paving the way for the next generation of exceptional supply chain leaders. This year's recipients embody the commitment to transformative supply chain tools and processes, earning these individuals a rightful place in this year's Pros to Know listing."

Check out Supply & Demand Chain Executive's website at www.sdcexec.com for the full list of all of the 2018 Pros to Know and Practitioner Pros winners.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.

