Epicor Executives Named to Prestigious Women of the Channel List by CRN

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa Pope and Joylin Verplank are recognized as influential women driving channel growth and innovation and demonstrating exemplary leadership and vision

Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Lisa Pope, executive vice president, Sales Americas, and Joylin Verplank, senior director of Channels Americas, to its prestigious 2018 Women of the Channel list.

“I am proud of our efforts to enhance the Epicor channel program to empower our channel partners to foster new levels of customer success as well as build their business.” -Lisa Pope, Executive Vice President, Sales Americas, Epicor Software

The executives who comprise this annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.

In addition to being named to the Women of the Channel list, Pope was also named to CRN's 2018 Power 100 list, an elite subset of the annual Women of the Channel list who have earned a special distinction based on their exemplary record of success and their level of influence in the channel. Earlier this year, Pope was recognized by The Channel Company as a 2018 Channel Chief, as well.

In her time at Epicor, Pope has led the charge in helping businesses gain more return on their software investments. She has led the development and launch of a new Customer Value Workshop—a program that provides recommendations on additional means to improve profitability, grow revenue and enhance the customer experience.

Verplank has worked closely with Pope to restructure the Americas channel partner program, adding dedicated channel resources to support lead generation and foster partner growth.

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

"I'm extremely honored to be recognized by CRN and to be listed among leaders that are driving successful execution in the channel," said Pope. "I am proud of our efforts to enhance the Epicor channel program to empower our channel partners to foster new levels of customer success as well as build their business."

"I am privileged to be recognized among such a strong and influential group of women that are fostering innovation in the channel community," said Verplank. "In my short time at Epicor, I have been fortunate to work with such a strong team that thinks outside the box to help drive the success of our partners."

The 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June 2018 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

