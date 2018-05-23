Epicor Extends Cloud-First Focus to Empower Distributors to Unleash Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced the latest versions of its industry leading distribution software solutions, Epicor® Prophet 21® and Epicor® Eclipse®. Now available, the next-generation enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems are designed to fit the needs of today's digital distributors—enabling them to take full advantage of modern, cloud-ready technologies to help them drive sales growth and increase margins.

“The largest benefit of updating to the newest version of Prophet 21 is the ability to differentiate ourselves from our competition. Staying up to date gives us the latest tools and technology to stay on the leading edge. Keeping on the latest version helps us to continually streamline our processes and find new ways to work smarter and more efficiently,” said Adam Linger, Technical Administrator, Stellar Industrial Supply.

Get current, stay current, and keep growing

With markets changing rapidly, the latest releases of Epicor Prophet 21 and Epicor Eclipse helps customers succeed by providing timely solutions to new business challenges. Keeping current with software typically involves significant time, effort, risk, and cost; however, Epicor has greatly reduced these factors by releasing the right tools and programs that make it easy to upgrade.

Cloud ready when you are with Prophet 21

The new release of Prophet 21 is a comprehensive cloud application that leverages industry-leading vertical functionality from Epicor, making it easier to deploy, use and extend while providing a completely seamless migration path to the cloud for current customers. Key improvements include Carton Packing, which especially benefits distributors doing business with and through Amazon as well as with big-box retailers, updates to Refunds and Return Merchandise Authorizations (RMAs), and added capabilities for distributors who provide value-added services in the form of manufacturing. Distributors desiring the ability to extend their systems can leverage Prophet 21's API V2, featuring a greater depth and breadth of Interactive and Data Services API capabilities. Finally, for distributors looking to embrace the cloud, the Prophet 21 Web Application adds a number of new usability and mobility capabilities, as well as access to the system's Service and Maintenance module.

Prophet 21 has also launched a new data analysis module, XL Connect 7. Built to function within Microsoft® Excel, XL Connect 7 provides business users greater flexibility to create more than financial reports, and provides new, real-time, automatic connectivity to all Prophet 21 data. Notable functions of XL Connect 7 also include the ability to create ad-hoc reports, functions and analysis, drill-down capabilities to provide details behind the numbers, and immediate access to the data anytime, anywhere with fully interactive reports, even when users are offline.

"The largest benefit of updating to the newest version of Prophet 21 is the ability to differentiate ourselves from our competition," said Adam Linger, technical administrator, Stellar Industrial Supply. "Staying up to date gives us the latest tools and technology to stay on the leading edge. Keeping on the latest version helps us to continually streamline our processes and find new ways to work smarter and more efficiently. We feel confident that these efforts are producing greater efficiencies, tools, and technologies that will benefit Stellar for years to come."

Faster decision-making with Epicor Eclipse

Epicor Eclipse users will be pleased to hear about significant improvements to the Product Data Warehouse module and Epicor Commerce Connect (ECC), in addition to the availability of Epicor Data Analytics (EDA). In the new release, the new Enhanced Product Data Warehouse has Solar screens providing easier user experiences. Additionally, process speed has been dramatically improved. Epicor Commerce Connect is fully integrated into Eclipse and provides a cloud-based B2B solution for distributors to help attract and retain customers. Online users of ECC will also be able to select an Eclipse Order Status and specify a Require-By Date as well as make payments on outstanding AR Payments.

Lastly, Epicor Data Analytics is now also available for Epicor Eclipse customers. This tool helps companies grow by providing insight into reducing costs, identifying new opportunities, and supporting specific programs—thereby speeding up decision-making.

"Distributors are looking for ways to digitally transform their business," said Mark Jensen, director of product management, Epicor. "Distributors unwilling or unable to navigate this transformation are already seeing a financial impact; whether it is a slip in growth, a reduction in margins, fewer customers, or losing employees. Epicor enables distributors to grow, thrive and compete in a disruptive industry with these new versions of Prophet 21 and Eclipse. There is no better time than now to embrace digital transformation with Epicor."

About Epicor Prophet 21

Leveraging a half-century of distribution industry knowledge and expertise, Epicor Prophet 21 software is an end-to-end distribution ERP solution offering deep functionality—from open ecommerce platforms to mobile sales and field services, wireless sales counters and warehouses, advanced inventory management, and customer optimization tools. Visit the Epicor Prophet 21 solution hub to learn more.

About Epicor Eclipse

Epicor Eclipse is a leading distribution ERP software solution that offers powerful capabilities for wholesalers in the plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and PVF industries. Eclipse is built upon the premise that it needs to work the way distributors work, while also delivering best practices for distribution operations that help drive costs out of the supply chain, increase sales and margins, and improve customer service. Visit the Epicor Eclipse solution hub to learn more.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor, the Epicor logo, Eclipse, and Prophet 21 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.

Contact: Katie Chubb

Public Relations Specialist

Epicor Software Corporation

+1 512 278 5365

katie.chubb@epicor.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epicor-extends-cloud-first-focus-to-empower-distributors-to-unleash-growth-300653061.html

SOURCE Epicor Software Corporation

Related Links

http://www.epicor.com

