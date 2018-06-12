Epicor Honored as Stevie Award Winner in the 2018 American Business Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced today that it has been named a winner of a Stevie® Award for its EpicCare best-in-class support platform in the Customer Service Department of the Year – Computer Software category in the 16th Annual American Business Awards®.

In order to continue its investment in growth and customer centricity, Epicor has undergone a fundamental digital transformation of its entire customer service systems, processes, and operations.

The transformation began with the implementation of the EpicCare platform, a modern customer service management solution from ServiceNow. This replaced 15+ existing support systems and 50+ customer portals with a single platform globally serving 20,000 customers and 70+ products. The successful EpicCare rollout resulted in all customers and partners—for all products, worldwide—now operating on a single, world-class system.

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder, Stevie Awards.

"We are delighted to be named a 2018 Stevies Award winner," said Steve Murphy, CEO, Epicor Software. "The rollout of EpicCare enabled a single, consistent, global support platform servicing all Epicor products, across all business units and all geographies. Further, it encompasses our continual movement towards knowledge-centric support through powerful customer self-service tools. EpicCare has improved our customer's overall experience and is key for us to continue to deliver the highest level of customer service, overall customer satisfaction, and is a strategic initiative that in turn helps our customers grow."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large, and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards were presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11.

Details about the American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

