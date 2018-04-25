Epicor Honored as Technology Partner of the Year by Automotive Distribution Network

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, was recently honored as Technology Partner of the Year by shareholders and members of the Automotive Distribution Network (The Network), one of largest program groups serving the North American auto care industry. Epicor received the award during the 2018 Network National Convention in Orlando, Fla., in recognition of its contributions to member success through leading-edge business management software, electronic catalog solutions, and industry data analytics.

"Epicor is a partner in every sense of the word," said Tom Frey, vice president of information technology, The Network. "They offer the best point of sale (POS) application catalog in the industry. Their Epicor Vista inventory modeling tool has been a tremendous resource, helping our members stock the right parts in the right places. And they provide dedicated representation that helps make a positive difference every day."

Frey also cited the partnership with Epicor in developing Stratus, a comprehensive, hosted enterprise solution for Network members. Stratus includes POS, distribution management, accounts payable, general ledger, and other functionality. The solution is integrated with the Network's NetIntell data warehouse and includes WebShop connectivity to service dealers.

Developed and implemented in 2012 in partnership with Epicor, the Network's NetIntell data warehouse is used by more than 100 member companies and "is part of almost everything we do," Frey added. "We use it for central billing, rebate reporting, and promotions management. Its value continues to increase every year."

More than 400 Network member employees also use the Epicor-powered "Customer Insight" mobile sales and customer relationship management solution. This tablet-based app enables users to better manage their relationships with key service accounts.

"It's especially rewarding to be honored by an organization like The Network, whose members clearly understand the role modern technologies can play in helping to 'grow beyond' traditional business constraints," said Scott Thompson, senior vice president, automotive and business services, Epicor. "Tom and his team play an invaluable role in helping Network members find and apply solutions that can lead to stronger growth, improved profitability, and increased customer satisfaction and loyalty."

About Epicor Solutions for the Automotive Aftermarket

For nearly 40 years, Epicor aftermarket solutions fit motor vehicle parts and service providers through easy-to-use, world-class technologies that drive sales, profits, and customer loyalty. Epicor products and services for the aftermarket include parts data and related eCatalog content; industry analytics and category management solutions; enterprise software; B2B and B2C eCommerce solutions; and business optimization tools that boost growth. Visit the Epicor Automotive Aftermarket solution hub to learn more.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed around the needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor, the Epicor logo, and Vista are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.

