Epicor Introduces Warehouse Management Solution for Building Materials Suppliers at the Insights LBM 2019 User Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Insights LBM -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced today its expanded warehouse management offering to Epicor BisTrack™, the business management software for lumber and building materials (LBM) dealers and distributors in North America.

Epicor's Warehouse Management Dashboard

In July 2019, Epicor acquired Majure Data, a leading lumber and building materials warehouse management software provider. The rebranding of the Majure Data 'RF Navigator' solution to Epicor Warehouse Management demonstrates commitment and investment to provide best-in-class warehouse management solutions for building materials suppliers. The cloud-enabled warehouse management solution enhances productivity and control of processes to guide warehouse staff step by step though daily activities.

"We do counts all the time, and the Epicor Warehouse Management application has dramatically shortened the time it takes by about 10 hours each week. It frees staff to do other tasks such as making sure bin tags are correct and shelves are stocked full," said Tyler Banken, IT Director, Dunn Lumber.

Today's building materials suppliers face increased competition, labor shortages and changing economic conditions that require them to be more efficient and agile than ever. Designed for the specific needs of building materials suppliers, the Epicor Warehouse Management solution, can help improve inventory accuracy up to 95%, increase productivity by 20–30% and reduce shipping errors by 90%. LBM businesses can continue to build flexibility in their business and offer the best opportunity for future growth.

At the Epicor Insights LBM 2019 conference, Epicor continues to demonstrate commitment and investment in the LBM industry with a new one-day Warehouse Management-focused track for Epicor BisTrack customers using Epicor Warehouse Management. Operations staff can deepen their skillset with sessions including Cycle Counting with Live Inventory, Productivity and Labor Management Set-up and Self-Evaluation Tools for Warehouse Management among others.

"The Epicor Warehouse Management solution strengthens our ability to deliver innovative technology that accelerates sales growth, improves productivity and enhances customer loyalty. With the combination of deep industry functionality and our scale of technology, we're proud to provide a premier business growth platform for lumber and building materials businesses," said Kevin Hodge, senior director, product, LBM, Epicor Software.

