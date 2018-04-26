Epicor Partners with FPT Software to Grow Footprint in Japan

TOKYO, April 26, 2018 Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced a new strategic partnership with FPT Software Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Vietnam's leading information technology group FPT Corporation. Designed to further accelerate the company's international growth and support its cloud-first strategy, the partnership sees Epicor enter the Japanese market in one of its key verticals, manufacturing.

Specializing in software development and systems integration, FPT Software is an established value-added reseller (VAR) in the region, having already deployed enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions and digital transformation projects for 300 enterprises in Japan. Under the partnership, FPT Software will provide its customers with a complete range of services from system requirement assessment, solution consulting, through to project management, implementation and support for Epicor ERP.

"We are excited about partnering with Epicor to deliver its global ERP solutions to growth-hungry manufacturers in Japan," said Mr. Tran Dang Hoa, FPT Japan chief executive officer for FPT Software. "The innovative and modern technology platform that Epicor provides is well-suited to helping Japanese manufacturers prepare for the factory of the future. We are currently working closely with our customers to help them digitally transform their businesses and being able to add a leading ERP technology system to our portfolio means our Japanese customers can get ready to take advantage of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, robotics, and big data, to help them be more competitive."

According to the report IT trends in Japan for 2017, IT Spending and Key Technology Trends by ITR Corporation, contribution to top-line growth, operational cost reductions and improving the quality of customer services, continue to be the top key interest for Japanese businesses. The same report highlights that integrating and restructuring the IT platform is the continual highest priority.

Vincent Tang, regional vice president Asia for Epicor Software commented, "Epicor ERP is already trusted by over 20,000 organizations worldwide to help them boost their top-line growth plans, streamline their operations, and improve customer experience. We are confident that Japanese manufacturers will also experience these benefits as we work together with FPT to help local companies prepare for the future of manufacturing and create a competitive difference so they can be well-positioned to capitalize on growing global commercial opportunities. Japan is the world's third largest IT market and it's still growing which is why we decided to make a significant investment to further strengthen our international footprint."

About FPT Software

FPT Software is part of FPT Corporation (FPT – HoSE) – the global leading technology, outsourcing and IT services group headquartered in Vietnam with nearly US$2 billion in revenue and 32,000 employees. Qualified with CMMI Level 5 & ISO 27001:2013, ASPICE LEVEL 3, FPT Software delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platform, RPA, AI, IoT, Enterprise Mobilization, Cloud, AR/VR, Embedded System, Managed service, Testing, Platform modernization, Business Applications, Application Service, BPO and more services globally from delivery centers across the United States, Japan, Europe, Australia, Vietnam and the Asia Pacific.

With focus on R&D activities to improve quality of services, the company has been serving over 500 customers worldwide, of which more than 70 are Fortune 500 companies in the industries of Aerospace & Aviation, Automotive, Banking and Finance, Communications, Media and Services, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, Consumer Packaged Goods, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Public sector, Technology and more. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com/

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.

