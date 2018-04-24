Epicor Payment Exchange Listed as Top 50 Merchant Acquirer by The Nilson Report

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced The Nilson Report, the industry's most trusted source of payment news and statistics worldwide, has once again included the Epicor Payment Exchange™ solution in its Top Merchant Acquirers in the United States report1.

“Businesses that have chosen to process with us experience high-quality service at a very competitive rate that also includes lower licensing and software support costs, all of which leads to incredible ROI. The Nilson Report ranking is a testament to the value we bring to the market and users of Epicor Payment Exchange,” said Chris Orr, Vice President, Business Enablement, Products and Services, Epicor Software.

Epicor and the Epicor Payment Exchange service has advanced its position in this year's report—now listed as the 41st largest acquirer—based on year-over-year growth, with over 77 million transactions and $5.3 billion in payment card volume under management. Epicor Payment Exchange software is a complete processing solution for Epicor customers, offering innovative point of sale (POS) acceptance solutions for mobile, eCommerce, and brick-and-mortar businesses.

"Launched in the market just six years ago, Epicor Payment Exchange software streamlines payment operations for three thousand businesses," said Chris Orr, vice president, business enablement, products and services, Epicor Software. "Credit card processing is an essential component of many businesses, and software should go beyond simply accepting payments—value is engrained in our solution. Businesses that have chosen to process with us experience high-quality service at a very competitive rate that also includes lower licensing and software support costs, all of which leads to incredible ROI. The Nilson Report ranking is a testament to the value we bring to the market and users of the Epicor Payment Exchange solution."

For more information about Epicor Payment Exchange software, call 800-538-8597 to speak with an Epicor specialist, or email epxsales@epicor.com.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor, Epicor Payment Exchange, and the Epicor logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.

1 Source: The Nilson Report, Issue 1127, "Top U.S. Merchant Acquirers," by HSN Consultants, Inc. and The Nilson Report (March 2018)

Contact: Lindsay Ortega

Senior Specialist, Public Relations

Epicor Software Corporation

+1 952 417 5022

lortega@epicor.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epicor-payment-exchange-listed-as-top-50-merchant-acquirer-by-the-nilson-report-300635028.html

SOURCE Epicor Software Corporation

Related Links

http://www.epicor.com

