Epicor President and DCKAP CEO Discuss ERP Trends on Electrical Wholesaling Podcast

DCKAP

23 Oct, 2023

Discussion Covers ERP Challenges and Opportunities

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karthik Chidambaram, founder and CEO of DCKAP, recently joined Lisa Pope, president of Epicor, on the "ERP Challenges and Opportunities" episode of the Electrical Wholesaling Executive Insights Podcast.

Electrical Wholesaling Podcast: Epicor and DCKAP on Data, Technology, and Electrical Distribution. Host Jim Lucy, editor of Electrical Wholesaling, interviews guests Lisa Pope, president of Epicor and Karthik Chidambaram, CEO of DCKAP, on challenges in ERP system integration, cloud-based solutions, and emerging tech & distributor evolution.
Electrical Wholesaling Podcast: Epicor and DCKAP on Data, Technology, and Electrical Distribution. Host Jim Lucy, editor of Electrical Wholesaling, interviews guests Lisa Pope, president of Epicor and Karthik Chidambaram, CEO of DCKAP, on challenges in ERP system integration, cloud-based solutions, and emerging tech & distributor evolution.
Lisa Pope is a dynamic leader develops high performing sales teams that drive significant value and growth. Currently, as President at Epicor, a One Billion Enterprise Software player in the manufacturing, distribution and retail markets, Lisa is responsible for the entire go-to-market strategy. Prior to Epicor, Lisa held strategic leadership roles at Infor, QAD and Oracle, driving growth and the shift to SAAS.
Lisa Pope is a dynamic leader develops high performing sales teams that drive significant value and growth. Currently, as President at Epicor, a One Billion Enterprise Software player in the manufacturing, distribution and retail markets, Lisa is responsible for the entire go-to-market strategy. Prior to Epicor, Lisa held strategic leadership roles at Infor, QAD and Oracle, driving growth and the shift to SAAS.

The podcast episode, hosted by Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's editor-in-chief, explores the world of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platforms. B2B businesses use ERP systems to simplify tasks, boost efficiency, and drive growth. Epicor is a leading provider of ERP systems, including Eclipse and Prophet 21. DCKAP Integrator provides ERP integration with multiple systems for streamlining processes, and its services division, Klizer, offers e-commerce implementation.

The show breaks down the trends in ERP and distribution: distributors are at a pivotal moment, with the need to adapt to emerging technologies and automation trends, or risk falling behind in an industry evolving rapidly post-pandemic.

Highlighted Topics

  • Challenges in ERP System Integration: The podcast highlighted distributors' struggles to integrate systems. Electrical contractors' tech-savviness and order methods vary, emphasizing the need for distributors to ensure consistent, seamless interactions.
  • Cloud-Based Solutions: The trend is growing with 70% of Epicor's new customers choosing cloud solutions, emphasizing user accessibility and rapid updates. Also discussed: the IDEA Connector's role as a central data hub.
  • Emerging Tech & Distributor Evolution: Distributors are vetting technology, like blockchain and AI, valuing stable solutions over trends. With shifting supply chains and demand for intuitive experiences, the focus is on user experience, automation, and integration.

Epicor's Pope commented on the opportunity in the industry, "Right now, especially after COVID, distributors are at a strategic inflection point right now where the industry is dramatically changing. It's an era of automation with a lot of opportunity. If it takes you one hour to do something and if the same thing can be done in a minute, you're essentially saving an hour for your employee. If you're able to do that across hundreds of employees, then that is a lot of money," she said.

Chidambaram shared insights from his journey, "It's important to not just empower your customer; also empower your employees to provide a great experience. And that empowerment can happen only with seamless integration," he said.

Pope also recently participated in a podcast episode of DCKAP's Driven Podcast, hosted by Karthik Chidambaram, which offers a deep dive into the stories and insights of industry leaders. Recently honored by G2.com for its exemplary services, DCKAP has over 200 global employees.

Access the "ERP Challenges and Opportunities" episode of the Electrical Wholesaling Executive Insights Podcast episode
Hear the DCKAP Driven Podcast episode with Lisa Pope: "How to Find Success with an ERP Industry Titan"
View the panel discussion, "Navigating the Current Landscape of Distribution with Epicor & SRS Distribution"
For information about ERP integration, product information management, and more, check out the DCKAP Distributor Blog.
Additional resources: ERP System Integration | ERP - E-commerce Integration Guide

About DCKAP
DCKAP is a digital solutions leader that helps distributors simplify digital commerce. Its cutting-edge solutions simplify e-commerce, software integrations, and product information management, ensuring B2B businesses stay ahead in an increasingly digital world. Its flagship product is DCKAP Integrator, which distributors and manufacturers use to automate data between ERP, e-commerce and CRM systems. Founded in 2005, DCKAP is a global and distributed team headquartered in Austin, TX. Visit DCKAP at dckap.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

