Epicor Recognized with 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide

AUSTIN, Texas, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has given the Epicor Partner Network a 5-Star rating in its 2018 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel—recognizing an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

“We are pleased to be recognized with a 5-star rating in the 2018 CRN Partner Program Guide. Working with hundreds of highly qualified partners to deliver unequaled value to customers around the world, the Epicor Partner Network further expands the Epicor ERP solution’s reach in both core and non-core markets,” said Joy Verplank, Senior Director of Channel, Americas, Epicor Software.

The Epicor Partner Network is a comprehensive sales, support, and marketing program that offers Epicor Channel Partners significant opportunities to grow their businesses with award-winning products, training, and support in a highly competitive, dynamic marketplace. The Epicor Partner Network was selected by CRN for providing more than 40 years of quality service to its customers' unique business processes and operational requirements.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers," said Robert Faletra, executive chairman, The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list—recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today."

To determine the 2018 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication tactics.

"We are pleased to be recognized with a 5-star rating in the 2018 CRN Partner Program Guide," said Joy Verplank, senior director of channel, Americas, Epicor Software. "Working with hundreds of highly qualified partners to deliver unequaled value to customers around the world, the Epicor Partner Network further expands the Epicor ERP solution's reach in both core and non-core markets. Epicor partners gain a competitive edge with the ability to offer a single, flexible ERP platform to meet customer demands and changing market requirements."

The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.

Contact: Lindsay Ortega

Senior Specialist, Public Relations

Epicor Software Corporation

+1 952 417 5022

lortega@epicor.com





The Channel Company Contact

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

+1 508 416-1195

mturpin@thechannelco.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epicor-recognized-with-5-star-rating-in-crns-2018-partner-program-guide-300621930.html

SOURCE Epicor Software Corporation

Related Links

http://www.epicor.com

