Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INSIGHTS 2018 -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced today from the main stage of its annual user conference Insights 2018 an expanded strategic partnership with Microsoft to deliver Epicor enterprise-class solutions globally on the Microsoft Azure platform.

“With Epicor solutions running in the cloud, customers will reap the benefits of greater agility, faster innovation, and favorable economics of Azure as they embrace digital transformation,” said David Willis, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Corp.

Epicor will initially standardize cloud deployment of its Epicor ERP and Epicor® Prophet 21® enterprise resource planning (ERP) suites on Microsoft Azure, empowering customers to drive faster growth and innovation as they move to digitally transform their businesses.

"Microsoft's focus on the 'Intelligent Cloud' and 'Intelligent Edge' complement our customer-centric focus," said Steve Murphy, CEO, Epicor. "We looked at several public cloud options. Microsoft Azure offers the best foundation for building and deploying enterprise business applications that will enable our customers' businesses to adapt and grow. Today, we are seeing more than three-quarters of prospects ask about cloud ERP. As that deployment model becomes the norm, we are ready to enable our customers to move to the cloud with confidence leveraging the reliability, security, and scalability of Microsoft Azure."

"Standardizing cloud deployment of its world-class manufacturing and distribution solutions on Microsoft Azure is a natural step for Epicor with its history of leveraging forward-looking technology to deliver the utmost value to its customers," said David Willis, corporate vice president, Microsoft. "With Epicor solutions running in the cloud, customers will reap the benefits of greater agility, faster innovation, and favorable economics of Azure as they embrace digital transformation."

Unleashing the power of Epicor on most trusted public cloud platform

For most companies, the big question is not if, but when they will adopt cloud computing for the bulk of their IT operations, including the ERP software they use to manage inventory and product manufacturing.1

The Epicor and Microsoft partnership expands an already proven strategy to a global scale, as more customers are able to access the power of Epicor ERP and Prophet 21 running on the world-leading public cloud platform.

Microsoft technologies will optimize productivity and innovation for Epicor, its customers and partners. Epicor will leverage a range of Azure technologies including Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to deliver ready-to-use, right-sized solutions for midmarket manufacturers and distributors. Epicor also plans to explore Microsoft's technologies for advanced search, speech-to-text, and other use cases to deliver modern human/machine interfaces that improve productivity for its customers.

More information and news from Epicor Insights can be found at the Epicor Newsroom. Readers can also follow and engage with the Epicor Twitter community at @Epicor and @Epicor_Insights using #insights18.

About Epicor ERP

Epicor ERP is a global enterprise resource planning solution that provides flexibility and agility to drive growth and opportunity throughout business operations while easing complexity. A single, end-to-end business application, Epicor ERP is available in the cloud, hosted, or on premises. Epicor ERP offers a modular approach with robust capabilities focused on reducing costs, streamlining processes, and improving customer responsiveness across the enterprise for continued growth and profitability.

About Epicor Prophet 21

Leveraging a half-century of distribution industry knowledge and expertise, Epicor Prophet 21 software is an end-to-end distribution solution offering deep functionality—from open ecommerce platforms to mobile sales and field services, wireless sales counters and warehouses, advanced inventory management, and customer optimization tools.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor, Epicor Prophet 21 and the Epicor logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Microsoft and Azure are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.

