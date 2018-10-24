Epicor to Offer Vehicle-Specific Parts Replacement Data Within Integrated Service Estimator and B2B eStore Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced that automotive service businesses using the Epicor Integrated Service Estimator (ISE) and Epicor Parts Network B2B eStore solutions will have access to vehicle-specific parts replacement intelligence to help guide inspections and ensure a more consultative customer service experience. This innovative new tool, developed in collaboration with the Epicor Industry Data Analytics team, will be featured in live demonstrations in the Epicor booth (2238) during next week's AAPEX Show in Las Vegas, Nev.

“The Vehicle Repair Profile provides analytics that enable shops to establish more consultative consumer engagement for increased loyalty and, in many cases, possibly a greater share of the customer’s repair budget.” - Stephen Gannon, Senior Director, Automotive, Product Management and Product Development, Epicor Software

The ISE and B2B eStore solutions will incorporate a "Vehicle Repair Profile" link to the top 20 types of replacement parts most commonly ordered for the corresponding vehicle application. The eStore solution links more than 30,000 registered wholesaler locations with over 200,000 service dealer and other buyer accounts.

"The Vehicle Repair Profile provides analytics that enable shops to establish consultative consumer engagement for increased loyalty and often a greater share of the customer's repair budget," said Stephen Gannon, senior director, automotive product management and product development, Epicor Software. "This new feature, along with ISE and our eStore solution, fits the needs of today's service providers, is exceptionally easy to use, and can help drive strong business growth."

A shop using Epicor ISE and/or the B2B eStore can click on the Vehicle Repair Profile button to determine which parts have the highest consumption rates for each customer's vehicle. Shops can use this repair intelligence to help guide inspections and uncover previously undiagnosed repair needs. In addition, the service writer can advise the customer of potential reliability issues associated with certain parts.

"Even in cases when a high-replacement part isn't worn or damaged, the shop professional can advise the customer that they performed a complete inspection and will keep an eye out for any potential issue in each subsequent visit," Gannon said. "This helps build confidence and trust and can lead to a longer-term relationship with the customer."

Epicor Industry Data Analytics tracks parts replacement data for use in solutions serving every level of the aftermarket – manufacturing (market planning), distribution (inventory optimization), and service (sales growth and customer relationship management).

To learn more about the Vehicle Repair Profile feature as well as the Epicor ISE and B2B eStore solutions, please contact your Epicor representative, email automotive.marketing@epicor.com, or visit the Epicor booth (2238) during next week's AAPEX Show in Las Vegas.

