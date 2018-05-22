Epicor Unveils Product Vision for the Future of Business with ERP as the New Backbone for Digital Transformation and Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INSIGHTS 2018 - Poised to transform the future of enterprise resource planning (ERP) for manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, unveiled its product vision for the next-generation of user interface (UI) technology and design and industry cloud platforms that will drive Epicor solutions enabling customers and partners to embrace cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), mobility, predictive analytics, and other emerging technologies.

“Today, we unveiled a true platform for innovation that delivers common shared services that power everything, through layers, design and externalization of cloud, that our partner ecosystem and customers can build on top of, to a collection of industry experience coupled as reusable services,” said Himanshu Palsule, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Epicor Software.

"Analysts have said that by 2020 nearly 80 percent of CTOs in leading organizations will facilitate the identification of emerging technologies to accomplish digital transformation," said Himanshu Palsule, chief product and technology officer at Epicor Software. "Our product strategy embraces the unique strengths of Epicor industry-specific platforms, underpinned by a modern service fabric and topped with cross-platform applications that achieve digital transformation and raise the bar for automation, analytics, and customer experience."

The pillars of the Epicor product vision start with the aim to deliver leading global industry-focused ERP in the cloud through supporting customer-centric best-in-class cloud solutions fit for industry; expanding the global ERP footprint; providing global customers with easy-to-deploy solutions for evolving compliance and legislative needs; leveraging an ecosystem of solutions for vertical extensibility; and, enabling use of a delightful and consistent user interface model—all deployed across a global Microsoft® Azure® public cloud infrastructure. [See news release: Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure]

Connected Factory and Warehouse of the Future are within reach

Innovative ERP solutions, combined with Industry 4.0 developments, are already helping to automate production lines, streamline supply chains, and provide the intelligent data manufacturers and distributors need to react quickly to changing consumer demands.

Gartner calls the entwining of people, devices, content, and services the intelligent digital mesh. It's enabled by digital models, business platforms, and a rich, intelligent set of services to support digital business.1

"This shift in business models is transforming how people think about the technologies they have today—systems of record are now systems of engagement, intelligence, and decisions," Palsule continued. "Today, we unveiled a true platform for innovation that delivers common shared services that power everything, through layers, design and externalization of cloud, that our partner ecosystem and customers can build on top of, to a collection of industry experience coupled as reusable services."

Introducing Epicor Kinetic Design common cross-platform UX framework

Unveiled to more than 3,000 customers attending the Epicor global user conference Insights 2018, Epicor Kinetic Design is a three-pronged common cross-platform user experience (UX) framework comprised of Epicor Kinetic Design, Epicor Kinetic Framework, and Epicor Kinetic applications.

Epicor Kinetic Design is a set of new user experience guidelines and patterns for building applications for Epicor solutions. Delivering unified colors, typography and icons, user interface (UI) elements, and page layouts, Epicor Kinetic Design empowers partners to deliver value-added solutions consistent with Epicor usability best practices and interaction guidelines to enhance customer experience.

Epicor Kinetic Framework embodies Epicor Kinetic Design principles and lives as a website accessible by approved Epicor partners and customers. They have access to sample code and tutorials, a UI component code library, API documentation, and actual code, all with web native and responsive design—working seamlessly on desktop, tablet, or mobile.

Epicor Kinetic application is any application that is coded to Kinetic Design standards. Customers can catch live demonstrations of how to build basic Kinetic applications that integrate with APIs for the Epicor ERP and Epicor Prophet 21® enterprise resource planning (ERP) suites and also explore the transformative value of connected, emerging technologies in the Experience Zone at Insights 2018.

More information and news from Insights 2018 is available at the Epicor Newsroom. Readers can also follow and engage with the Epicor Twitter community at @Epicor and @Epicor_Insights using #insights18.

1Gartner, Inc., "Gartner Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2018," by Kasey Panetta (Oct. 3, 2017)

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor, Prophet 21, and the Epicor logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Microsoft and Azure are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.

Contact: Tabita Seagrave

Director, Corporate Communications

Epicor Software Corporation

+44 (0)7920 026714

tseagrave@epicor.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epicor-unveils-product-vision-for-the-future-of-business-with-erp-as-the-new-backbone-for-digital-transformation-and-growth-300652208.html

SOURCE Epicor Software Corporation

Related Links

http://www.epicor.com

