Epicore Biosystems and USA Pickleball Partner to Advance Personalized Hydration and Performance Insights for Athletes

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicore Biosystems (Epicore), a leader in wearable hydration and biosensing technology for athletes, industrial workers, and military personnel, today announced a partnership with USA Pickleball , the National Governing Body of the sport of pickleball in the U.S., to bring Epicore's Connected Hydration™ platform to athletes competing in the upcoming USA Pickleball National Championships in San Diego.

Epicore's Connected Hydration platform combines a smart wearable with a companion mobile app to continuously monitor sweat rate, fluid loss, electrolyte levels, skin temperature, thermal flux and movement. Athletes receive real-time feedback and recovery recommendations, helping them stay hydrated, avoid fatigue, and sustain performance throughout competition days.

"Hydration is one of the most overlooked and yet critical aspects of athletic performance, especially in a fast-paced and rapidly growing sport like pickleball," said Dr. Roozbeh Ghaffari, CEO and co-founder of Epicore Biosystems. "Through this partnership with USA Pickleball, we're excited to bring science-driven hydration and physiology data and insights directly to the court. Together, we're providing athletes with the tools to understand and optimize their bodies in real time."

At the 2025 USA Pickleball National Championships, athletes will wear Epicore's Connected Hydration biosensors during match play and training. The datasets collected will help USA Pickleball's sports science and technology teams better understand hydration patterns, environmental factors, and performance trends across various levels of play.

"As the National Governing Body, we're committed to integrating technology that enhances athlete experience and well-being," said Carl Schmits, Chief Technical Officer at USA Pickleball. "Epicore's Connected Hydration platform gives us an unprecedented window into how hydration and fluid replacement strategies impact performance, fatigue, and recovery. This individualized data-driven approach will help us support our players with evidence-based insights as the sport continues to grow at a record pace."

Pickleball requires sustained bursts of agility, power, and endurance, often under intense outdoor conditions. The collaboration between Epicore and USA Pickleball underscores a shared commitment to applying human performance science to support the health and longevity of players at every level, particularly in light of the extreme climate conditions impacting various sports in the USA and worldwide.

Epicore and USA Pickleball will work jointly to evaluate hydration data, prehydration coaching and develop best practices for individual athlete wellness. The findings are expected to inform future player education programs and coaching strategies, setting a new benchmark for data-informed athletic care in pickleball.

About Epicore Biosystems

Epicore Biosystems is a digital health company spun out of Northwestern University's Querrey Simpson Institute for Bioelectronics and the John Rogers Laboratory. Epicore has developed advanced sweat-sensing wearables that provide real-time and personalized health insights. Their clinically validated biowearable solutions and cloud analytics are deployed globally and licensed by leading Fortune 500 companies, the Department of Defense and the National Institute of Health. To learn more, visit: https://www.epicorebiosystems.com/ . Follow Epicore on LinkedIn .

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the official National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, USA Pickleball is dedicated to preserving the integrity of the game while advancing its growth and development nationwide. The organization supports players, clubs, and communities by sanctioning premier tournaments, offering certified equipment testing, training referees, certifying facilities, and providing a wide range of educational resources. USA Pickleball also maintains and updates the official rules of the sport, ensuring consistency and fairness at every level of play. Led by a Board of Directors and a dedicated national office staff, USA Pickleball delivers the infrastructure and strategic vision necessary to fuel the continued expansion of pickleball across the country—benefiting members with exclusive access to events, programs, and tools that elevate their experience on and off the court.

www.usapickleball.org

