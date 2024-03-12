Epicore Biosystems Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicore Biosystems ('Epicore') , a digital health company developing advanced sweat-sensing wearables to provide real-time personalized hydration insights for performance and safety, announced today that it successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA). Successful completion of SOC 2 Type II audit validates Epicore's focus on security and compliance with its enterprise customers, underscoring its commitment to cloud data security and privacy, particularly for its flagship Connected Hydration and cloud solution.

The SOC 2 Type II defines specific criteria for managing customer data based on five trust service criteria – availability, security, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. Successful certification demonstrates Epicore's ability to not only implement critical enterprise-level security policies, but also prove compliance over an extended time period. By achieving the SOC 2 certification, Epicore guarantees its enterprise customers protection of user data privacy, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of hydration and health data insights.

"The SOC 2 Type II certification marks a pivotal moment in time for Epicore and our Connected Hydration platform," said Dr. Roozbeh Ghaffari, CEO and co-founder of Epicore. "This milestone highlights our unwavering commitment to achieving the highest level of cloud and data security for our customers across various industries. We intend to maintain safeguards around data and cloud analytics, differentiating Epicore as a security-centric leader in the digital health and hydration sector."

Epicore's Connected Hydration solution is the first biowearable platform that continuously monitors sweat rate, sweat loss and electrolyte loss, alongside contextual data streams including skin-side temperature and motion biometrics. With over 38 peer-reviewed scientific publications, Epicore has developed its industry-leading sweat sensing and hydration management solutions across sports/fitness, connected worker, clinical research and consumer health applications.

About Epicore Biosystems

Founded in 2017, Epicore Biosystems is a digital health company developing advanced sweat-sensing wearables that provide real-time personalized health insights for hydration, stress and wellness. Their clinically validated biowearable products and cloud analytics are deployed globally and licensed by leading Fortune 500 companies, the Department of Defense and the National Institute of Health. To learn more, visit https://www.epicorebiosystems.com/ .

SOURCE Epicore Biosystems, Inc.