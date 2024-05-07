Epicore Biosystems Wins 2024 Red Dot Award for Exceptional Product Design

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicore Biosystems ('Epicore') , a digital health company developing advanced sweat-sensing wearables to provide real-time personalized hydration insights for performance and safety, today announced Connected Hydration has been awarded the Red Dot Award for exceptional product design. The Red Dot Award is an internationally recognized seal for excellence in design innovation. Winners around the world are determined by expert juries in the areas of product design, communication design and design concepts.

Epicore's award-winning Connected Hydration platform is the first sweat-sensing wearable patch and mobile app that equips workers with customized, real-time insights about sweat volume loss, electrolyte loss, body temperature and body movement to inform their hydration needs ahead of adverse dehydration events. The advanced biowearable is designed to protect industrial athletes working on the frontlines of physically intensive industries including energy, construction, mining, utilities, agriculture, trucking and warehouse packaging, as well as military personnel, from dehydration, heat stress and heat-related injuries.

"We are honored to be recognized for product design excellence by the design jurists at Red Dot," said Stephen Lee, Chief Technology Officer at Epicore Biosystems. "It's a reflection of the care we have for our customers who labor in the heat. We were very intentional with how we designed and built the entire Connected Hydration solution to effortlessly empower workers to stay safe and stay hydrated."

Epicore recently announced the commercial launch of Connected Hydration to empower and protect workers as climate change continues to intensify. Connected Hydration has already been deployed across multiple industrial sectors, including oil and gas, military, engineering services, shipping, climate technology, chemical plants, construction and manufacturing, and with over 20 multinational corporations, across four continents.

To learn more about Epicore's excellence in product design for Connected Hydration, visit https://www.epicorebiosystems.com/ .

About Epicore Biosystems, Inc.

Founded in 2017, Epicore Biosystems is a digital health company developing advanced sweat-sensing wearables that provide real-time personalized health insights for hydration, stress and wellness. Their clinically validated biowearable products and cloud analytics are deployed globally and licensed by leading Fortune 500 companies, the Department of Defense and the National Institute of Health. To learn more, visit https://www.epicorebiosystems.com/ .

